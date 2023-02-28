When it comes to skin health, any coconut oil can be super creamy and hydrating, but it may be better to go with an unrefined version. "Coconut oil is rich in vitamin E, which has been linked to protecting the skin barrier from premature aging and sun damage," says Chaudry. "Using heat to process [a refined oil] can affect some of its nutrients (like vitamin E). On the other hand, if you're using cold-pressed oils, a lot of the nutrients are retained and make their way into your skin8 ."