Can't Have Caffeine But Getting Bulletproof Coffee FOMO? Try These Instead

Lately, it feels like everyone is on this highly-caffeinated craze for Bulletproof Coffee. It seems like a sure-fire way to supercharge your morning, touting benefits from like increased focus, stabilized energy levels, and greater appetite control.

“Not only are our brains comprised of 60 percent fat, fat is our most sustainable and long-lasting form of energy,” Dr. Will Cole, leading functional medicine expert, told mbg. “By incorporating fat into your drinks you are giving your brain exactly what it is made of instead of depriving it for sharper mental and overall physical performance.”

This ketogenic, high-fat drink typically contains a tablespoon of grass-fed butter or ghee and a tablespoon of coconut or MCT oil blended with about 8 ounces of freshly-brewed coffee until frothy. The result is a creamy, dreamy cup of brain power.

“Healthy fats are great any time of the day but having them in the morning can help wake your brain up and set you up for a productive day,” says Dr. Cole. He also suggests utilizing fat-fueled drinks to get over the afternoon slump that so many of us face.

However, with more and more people discovering caffeine sensitivities or trying to reduce reliance on a morning cup of joe (after all, coffee addiction is a real thing), Bulletproof Coffee may not be an option. But why should caffeine consumers have all the fun?

If you’re trying to reduce your caffeine intake, check out these caffeine-free Bulletproof-style coffee alternatives that will give you all the hygge vibes plus focus for days: