Can't Have Caffeine But Getting Bulletproof Coffee FOMO? Try These Instead

Elizabeth Gerson
Elizabeth Gerson
mbg Contributor
Elizabeth Gerson is a former mindbodygreen intern and a student at Stanford University studying Psychology and Communication with a specialization in Health & Development.

Image by Mosuno / Stocksy

February 18, 2019

Lately, it feels like everyone is on this highly-caffeinated craze for Bulletproof Coffee. It seems like a sure-fire way to supercharge your morning, touting benefits from like increased focus, stabilized energy levels, and greater appetite control.

“Not only are our brains comprised of 60 percent fat, fat is our most sustainable and long-lasting form of energy,” Dr. Will Cole, leading functional medicine expert, told mbg. “By incorporating fat into your drinks you are giving your brain exactly what it is made of instead of depriving it for sharper mental and overall physical performance.”

This ketogenic, high-fat drink typically contains a tablespoon of grass-fed butter or ghee and a tablespoon of coconut or MCT oil blended with about 8 ounces of freshly-brewed coffee until frothy. The result is a creamy, dreamy cup of brain power.

“Healthy fats are great any time of the day but having them in the morning can help wake your brain up and set you up for a productive day,” says Dr. Cole. He also suggests utilizing fat-fueled drinks to get over the afternoon slump that so many of us face.

However, with more and more people discovering caffeine sensitivities or trying to reduce reliance on a morning cup of joe (after all, coffee addiction is a real thing), Bulletproof Coffee may not be an option. But why should caffeine consumers have all the fun?

If you’re trying to reduce your caffeine intake, check out these caffeine-free Bulletproof-style coffee alternatives that will give you all the hygge vibes plus focus for days:

Turmeric golden milk

As if the benefits of golden milk weren’t enough already, this bulletproof version inspired by these recipes combines the best of both worlds for a serious brain boost.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup nut milk of choice such as unsweetened almond, cashew, or coconut milk
  • 1/2 teaspoon turmeric
  • Pinch ginger
  • Pinch cinnamon
  • Pinch black pepper
  • 1 tablespoon unsalted grass-fed butter or ghee
  • 1 tablespoon coconut or MCT oil
  • 1 teaspoon raw manuka honey

Method

  1. In a small pot, heat the nut milk over stovetop over medium-low until it begins to steam.
  2. Add turmeric, ginger, cinnamon, black pepper, and honey and stir until combined.
  3. Transfer spiced milk to a blender.
  4. Add the butter or ghee and MCT or coconut oil.
  5. Blend on high speed until frothy.
  6. Pour into a mug, and sprinkle with more cinnamon or turmeric.
‘Chai’ latte

This recipe takes inspiration from our uber-cozy gingerbread chai, minus the caffeine but still full of warming spices and healthy fat.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup water
  • 4 cinnamon tea bags
  • ¼ cup nut milk of choice such as unsweetened almond, cashew, or coconut milk
  • 1 tablespoon unsalted grass-fed butter or ghee
  • 1 tablespoon coconut or MCT oil
  • 1 teaspoon coconut sugar
  • Pinch nutmeg
  • Pinch cloves
  • Pinch cardamom
  • Pinch ginger

Method

  1. In a small pot, boil the water then add the 4 tea bags. Cover and let steep for 10 minutes; discard bags, reserving water.
  2. Add the milk and spices and stir to combine.
  3. Transfer the mixture to a blender. Add the butter or ghee and MCT or coconut oil.
  4. Blend on high speed until frothy.
  5. Transfer to a mug and top with cinnamon.
Hot cocoa

Taking a page from this cozy, superfood-packed hot chocolate recipe, we boosted it with fat for a bulletproof makeover:

Ingredients

  • 1 cup nut milk of choice such as unsweetened almond, cashew, or coconut milk
  • 2 tablespoons raw cacao powder
  • Pinch himalayan pink salt
  • ⅛ teaspoon vanilla extract OR seeds from a whole vanilla bean
  • ⅛ teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1 tablespoon unsalted grass-fed butter or ghee
  • 1 tablespoon coconut or MCT oil
  • 2 teaspoon pure maple syrup
  • Coconut whipped cream for topping (optional)

Method

1. In a small pot, heat the nut milk over stovetop over medium-low until it begins to steam.

2. Add the cacao powder, salt, vanilla, cinnamon, and maple syrup and stir until combined.

3. Transfer the mixture to a blender. Add the butter or ghee and MCT oil or coconut oil.

4. Blend on high speed until frothy.

5. Top with coconut whipped cream, if desired.

