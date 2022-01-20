While the word dessert may bring bowls of ice cream, whipped-cream-topped brownies, and milk chocolate chip cookies to mind, delicious desserts don't need to be dairy-loaded—in fact, many of our favorite dessert recipes skip the dairy in favor of other flavorful ingredients with benefits.

By nature, many of the recipes on this list are vegan, and a few are gluten-free, keto-friendly, or even free of refined sugars. Here are some of our favorite dairy-free desserts.