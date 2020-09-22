Ah, coconut oil. If you’ve ever encountered the all-natural beauty fave, you likely fall into one of two camps: You either hail it as a multipurpose hero (great for hair and skin), or you bolt every time someone merely mentions the words lauric acid.

Allow us to say it up top: Coconut oil simply does not work well for some people, especially on the face. But for others, oh, does it work like a charm. Here’s exactly how to tell if coconut oil is right for you, and how you should slather on for the best results.