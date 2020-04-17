How To Make Delicious Cold Brew At Home
Sure, there's a subset of people who drink cold coffee year-round. But for the rest of us, sunny days mean it's finally cold brew season. While cold brew from your local coffee shop may be delicious, you can also make it at home—and it's surprisingly simple.
Coffee expert and owner of Fazenda Coffee Roasters Phil Schein explains what cold brew is, how it differs from iced coffee, and how to make cold brew at home.
What is cold brew?
Cold brew is made from coarsely ground coffee, which is steeped in cold water overnight (approximately 12 hours). This process extracts the coffee and creates a concentrate.
Because it's concentrated, cold brew is much stronger than traditional drip coffee. You can dilute it with more water or milk, although this step isn't required. "Some people will drink it almost straight, with maybe a little bit of milk," Schein says. "Others might do a one-to-one or a two-to-one ratio of water to concentrate."
How does it differ from iced coffee?
Brewing iced coffee is the same process as brewing hot coffee—it's simply left out to cool and poured over ice rather than being served hot. Cold brew, on the other hand, does not require any heat to make.
According to registered nutritionist Nour Zibdeh, M.S., RDN, "Cold brewing extracts less acid and bitter compounds from the beans, which can make coffee easier to tolerate."
How to make cold brew at home.
To get started on your homemade cold brew, all you need are coffee beans, a filtration device, and a container to steep and store your brew.
To filter the grounds, you can use something as simple as a paper coffee filter or a cheesecloth. "You can also use a French press if you want to," he says. "That wouldn't filter it the same, but it's an easy way to do it, and it works well." If you're interested in buying a more specific piece of brewing equipment, Schein recommends this cold brew maker from OXO.
Here's exactly what you need to do to make your own cold brew:
Ingredients
- Ground coffee
- Cold water
Method
- Combine 1 part ground coffee with 4 parts cold water in Mason jar or container of choice (half a pound of coffee will yield about a half-gallon of cold brew).
- Steep overnight (or for 12 hours).
- Strain through filter.
- Add milk or water to concentrate (1:1).
- Mix and serve.
Note: Since there's no heat to break down the flavors, Schein says cold brew has a longer shelf life than other coffee might.
What kind of coffee beans should I use?
The type of beans you choose really comes down to your taste. For chocolate notes, Schein suggests a medium roast from Central America. For fruity notes, try light roasted African coffee beans.
"The lighter roast will be brighter and maybe not as appealing," Schein says. "The taste is going to be kind of interesting—maybe you'll get some fruit and lemon notes."
How you steep the grounds can also alter the flavor. There's no right or wrong way to steep them, but some people choose to leave theirs at room temperature for 12 hours, which will create a bigger mouthfeel with more chocolate notes, according to Schein. Whereas, steeping in the fridge will lead to cleaner and brighter notes.
It's really all about preference, though. Try a variety of beans and steeping methods to find your favorite.
Bottom line.
If you're craving cold brew but are unable to stop by your local coffee shop, these tips make it simple to create at home. To continue supporting your favorite café, consider buying their coffee beans online or purchasing a gift card to use later.
