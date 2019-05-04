Can't Give Up Your Coffee? Here Are 8 Ways To Make It More Gut-Friendly

Even among healthy people, coffee can sometimes aggravate heartburn, acid reflux, and stomach pain. That's because coffee beans contain natural acids that increase in concentration with roasting and brewing. While your stomach should be able to handle acidity, too much acid can become a problem, especially if it leaks into the esophagus.

Coffee can also loosen the lower esophageal sphincter (LES) muscles that separate the stomach from the esophagus. If that happens, stomach juices that contain hydrochloric acid can splash up into the esophagus and trigger the classic acid reflux and heartburn symptoms, along with chest pain, coughing, or even sore throat. Coffee can also trigger diarrhea, as caffeine stimulates the digestive tract muscles to contract and spasm, pushing the contents of the large intestine out.

For people with gut conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), Crohn's disease, or ulcerative colitis, coffee's acidity may be particularly problematic, causing flare-ups and unpleasant symptoms such as cramping and diarrhea.