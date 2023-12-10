Advertisement
Does Coffee Make You Bloated? Here's Why & What To Do About It
Many of us depend on a hot cup of coffee to kick-start our day. Not only does coffee provide a natural energy boost, but it also delivers some major benefits to your body, from liver health to cognitive function. Though there are so many things to love about coffee, it can cause unpleasant side effects in some people, like bloating.
Let's explore why that is and gather some tips to help you find relief fast—because nobody likes to feel bloated first thing in the morning.
The need-to-knows:
- Coffee shouldn't cause bloating in most people: While those with existing GI issues like IBD and IBS may find that coffee triggers uncomfortable symptoms, most people shouldn't feel bloated after drinking coffee.
- If your brew is making you bloated, check out what's in it: If you do feel bloated after drinking coffee, it could be because of what you're adding to it. Try nixing creamers and sweeteners and taking your coffee black to see if it helps.
- If all else fails, see if movement or massage helps: If you still feel occasional bloat after drinking coffee, take a short walk or give yourself a quick stomach massage (we've got a protocol below). If bloating is a regular occurrence for you no matter what you eat or drink, visit a doctor.
Does coffee make you bloated?
Coffee contains a variety of compounds1 that impact your gut, including caffeine and polyphenols—but it shouldn't cause bloating in most people.
People with bowel-related conditions, like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), are more likely to have bloating, gas, and diarrhea after sipping the brew.
In fact, studies show that coffee is one of the most commonly reported dietary triggers2 for IBS symptoms like bloating, pain, and diarrhea. A 2021 study published in Frontiers in Nutrition found a significant relationship between caffeine intake and the severity of IBS symptoms2 among overweight and obese participants, meaning caffeinated coffee may worsen or increase the frequency of IBS symptoms.
People with IBD are also more likely to report coffee and caffeine as symptom triggers. Coffee is frequently associated with triggering and worsening IBD symptoms3, like pain and bloating, and also seems to increase the risk of IBD relapse.
That said, research findings suggest that most healthy people don’t experience GI symptoms after drinking coffee. A study that included 40 healthy adults found that drinking a ~6-oz cup of coffee, including hot and cold instant coffee, cold espresso, and hot filtered coffee, had no effect on self-reported GI symptoms4, such as abdominal discomfort, bloating, dyspepsia, and heartburn.
However, ingredients commonly found in coffee, like dairy-based creamers and certain sweeteners, could trigger bloating in people who don't have IBS or IBD.
For example, over half of the world’s population lacks the ability to properly digest lactose, a sugar found in milk. People who are intolerant to lactose experience symptoms like diarrhea and bloating after consuming lactose-containing products, including milk-based coffee drinks like lattes and cappuccinos.
Certain sweeteners, like sugar alcohols, could trigger bloating in sensitive individuals, too.
Summary
How it impacts digestion
While we don't fully know why coffee causes bloating in some of us, it seems to have to do with the unique way the brew's compounds interact with the digestive system. For example, coffee:
- Stimulates stomach acid: Coffee affects gastric motility and acid production in the stomach. Increased acid production is known to trigger dyspepsia or indigestion5, which is characterized by symptoms like stomach discomfort, increased gas, belching, and bloating.
- Releases key hormones: Coffee also stimulates the release of hormones involved in something called the gastrocolic reflex, which is a natural process that occurs after eating6. This reflex controls the movement of food through the lower GI tract after eating. Drinking coffee triggers the release of hormones gastrin and cholecystokinin (CCK), which mediate your gastrocolic reflex. In people with digestive conditions like IBS, consuming certain foods and drinks can trigger an overreaction of the gastrocolic reflex, which can lead to symptoms like bloating, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.
- Affects the esophagus: Coffee is also known to worsen symptoms of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) by decreasing the pressure of the lower esophageal sphincter (LES)7, a ring-like muscle located at the lower end of the esophagus that protects the esophagus from stomach acid and prevents swallowed food from flowing back from the stomach.
- Triggers the gut-brain axis: Additionally, researchers believe that coffee may stimulate the gut-brain axis4 in a way that could trigger bloating. However, this potential connection isn’t well understood, and more research is needed.
Other reasons you may feel bloated after coffee
In addition to coffee’s impact on the GI system, there may be other explanations for why your cup of joe is leading to bloat.
Here are a few reasons why you may feel bloated after drinking coffee:
You're lactose intolerant.
If you’re intolerant to lactose, you’re likely to experience uncomfortable digestive symptoms like gas and bloating after drinking lactose-containing coffee beverages. Dairy products, like cream and milk, are amongst the most common ingredients in lattes, cappuccinos, and other specialty drinks. Butter coffee and coconut oil coffee are also rising trends that could upset the tummy.
“Before cutting out coffee, I would zoom out a bit and look at what you’re adding to your coffee and how you’re sipping,” explains gut health dietitian Amanda Sauceda, MS, RD. If you’re intolerant to lactose, Sauceda recommends switching to a lactose-free creamer or non-dairy milk alternative, like coconut, oat, or nut milk.
You’re sensitive to sweeteners or sugar substitutes.
If you’re feeling bloated after drinking a flavored or sweetened coffee drink, you might be reacting to a sweetener or sugar alternative.
For example, sugar alcohols, like maltitol and sorbitol, are broken down by bacteria in your large intestine, which releases gas. So if you consume large amounts of them in a short period of time, you may experience GI symptoms.
Other sweeteners, like honey and high-fructose corn syrup8, may also trigger bloating, especially in people with digestive conditions like IBS.
You’re drinking too much coffee.
If you’re consuming a large amount of coffee, it could also cause you to feel bloated.
Drinking large amounts of any beverage, including plain water, can make you feel overly full and uncomfortable due to the stretching of your stomach to accommodate the large volume of fluid. Drinking too much fluid too quickly can also make you feel nauseated and uncomfortable.
“If you’re chugging more than you’re sipping your coffee, that may also be a reason why you feel bloated. You could be taking in a lot of air as you drink your coffee, making you feel a bit bloated,” explains Sauceda.
We all metabolize caffeine differently, so it's all about finding the amount that works for you on a given day. Try cutting back by half a cup at a time and see if it helps your symptoms.
You’re drinking coffee with foods that trigger bloating.
If you’re experiencing bloating after finishing a meal or snack paired with coffee, it may not be the coffee that’s triggering your bloat. There are a number of foods and ingredients known to promote bloating9, such as brassica vegetables (broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower), beans, and dairy products.
If you’re feeling bloated after eating, it’s important to narrow down which food(s) may be contributing to your GI symptoms by trying an elimination diet, taking gut-healthy supplements like probiotics, or working with a healthcare provider to identify dietary triggers.
In addition to the potential triggers listed above, there are other, more serious reasons why you may be bloated. If you’re experiencing significant, consistent bloating that is painful or doesn’t go away, or if you can’t figure out the cause of your bloating, it’s important to get it checked out.
Some medical conditions, like ovarian cancer and IBD10, can cause bloating, so it’s important to avoid self-diagnosing and have a healthcare provider rule out underlying causes.
Summary
Natural ways to debloat quickly
As mentioned above, frequent bloating isn’t something you should ignore, and it’s important to work with a trusted healthcare provider to get to the bottom of what’s causing it.
That said, if your bloating is caused by certain foods and drinks, like coffee, there are a few effective ways to debloat fast.
Here are some expert-approved tips that can help:
Go for a walk
Okay, so being physically active might be the last thing on your mind when you’re feeling bloated. But getting moving can definitely help. “Gentle movement can be helpful when you’re feeling bloated and gassy,” says Sauceda.
She suggests taking a walk outside or taking some steps around your office building if you’re experiencing bloating at work. This could also help stabilize your blood sugar after drinking or eating.
Drink a soothing tea
Sauceda and registered dietitian Amy Shapiro, RD both suggest sipping on herbal tea, such as peppermint, ginger, or fennel tea when you’re feeling bloated. “I recommend switching to teas that may help assist with digestion and decrease bloating, especially dandelion, fennel, mint, and ginger teas,” Shapiro tells mindbodygreen.
Try a stomach massage
Giving yourself a gentle stomach massage may help ease bloating and help you pass gas. Bowel health experts like gastroenterologists recommend massaging your stomach to help relieve symptoms of tightness, pressure, cramping, and bloating.
The University of Michigan Bowel Control Program recommends that people experiencing bloating try the following massage technique to ease symptoms:
- Starting on the right side of your stomach by your pelvic bone, gently rub in a circular motion up the right side of your abdomen until you reach your ribs.
- Move straight across to the left side of your abdomen, then work your way down to the left to the hip bone and back up to the belly button for two to three minutes.
- Then, spend about one minute each moving from the right hip bone to the right ribs, then across the middle, and then down to the left pelvic bone to the belly button.
- Repeat this massage in a clockwise motion for 10 minutes.
In addition to the tips above, it’s important to give your body some time if you’re feeling bloated. In most cases, bloating related to a food or drink, like coffee, will resolve on its own.
If your bloating doesn’t go away after a few hours, or if you find you’re regularly experiencing bloating and can’t figure out the cause, make an appointment with a healthcare provider to rule out underlying health conditions and other potential causes.
The mindbodygreen POV
Though drinking coffee does impact the gastrointestinal tract (hence why some people sip it to help get things moving), it shouldn't cause uncomfortable side effects like bloating.
If you are a healthy person with no underlying GI issues who feels bloated after drinking coffee, it could be because of what's in it. Common additives like sugar, milk, and cream, and more functional adds like, butter and coconut oil, may cause bloat. Try sipping your coffee black or flavoring it with ingredients like cinnamon or cacao powder and see if that helps. Drinking your coffee more slowly and drinking fewer cups a day could also pay off for your gut health (and anxiety levels).
Coffee (particularly organically grown coffee) is packed with phytochemicals that can improve cardiometabolic health11, reduce inflammation12, and even reduce your risk of Type 2 diabetes13, obesity14, and all-cause mortality15. We'd consider it a longevity-boosting bev for most people—though of course, those who are sensitive to caffeine may want to switch to decaf. So, at the end of the day, it's a healthy daily sip if you can stomach it.
—Emma Loewe, mindbodygreen Health & Sustainability Director
Frequently Asked Questions
How can you avoid bloating from coffee?
If you find that plain coffee makes you feel bloated after drinking it, you may have to cut back on coffee or cut it out of your diet for good. However, if your bloating is caused by ingredients you’re adding to coffee, like sweeteners or dairy-based products, you could try to switch up your coffee order or drinking your coffee black.
How long does coffee bloat last?
Bloating is different for everyone and depends on the cause. For some people, the sensation of bloating may last just a few minutes, while others may feel bloated for hours or even days. If your bloating doesn’t go away or if you’re getting bloated regularly, it’s important to visit a healthcare provider for a check-up.
Does decaf coffee cause bloating?
It can. Coffee contains a number of phytochemical compounds that impact digestive health and some people may experience GI symptoms, like bloating, even when drinking decaf coffee. Plus, decaffeinated coffee drinks can contain ingredients commonly associated with bloating, like dairy-based creamers.
The takeaway
If you’re experiencing bloating after drinking coffee, consider taking a look at what’s in your coffee and what you’re consuming your coffee with. If you’re still experiencing bloating when drinking black, plain coffee, you may want to switch out your daily java for a gut-friendly alternative, like peppermint or ginger tea.
15 Sources
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7824117/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8241212/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7650696/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4791892/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8778943
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK549888/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32491384/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9956220/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC10223978/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK534810
- https://www.mdpi.com/2306-5710/5/1/11
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29865227/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33807132/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6628169/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34468722/
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
What Is Meditation?
Box Breathing
What Breathwork Can Address
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
What to Eat Before a Workout
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love Languages
Advertisement
Stronger, Not Smaller: Protein Is Redefining What Healthy Looks & Feels Like
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Why People Are Welcoming This Controversial Food Back On Their Plates
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Stronger, Not Smaller: Protein Is Redefining What Healthy Looks & Feels Like
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Why People Are Welcoming This Controversial Food Back On Their Plates
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN