If you are a healthy person with no underlying GI issues who feels bloated after drinking coffee, it could be because of what's in it. Common additives like sugar, milk, and cream, and more functional adds like, butter and coconut oil, may cause bloat. Try sipping your coffee black or flavoring it with ingredients like cinnamon or cacao powder and see if that helps. Drinking your coffee more slowly and drinking fewer cups a day could also pay off for your gut health (and anxiety levels).