According to the American Academy of Dermatology Association (AAD), a low glycemic index diet may lead to fewer pimples. In one study, 2,258 patients were placed on a low glycemic index diet, initially to study weight loss.

As a secondary result, “This diet also reduced their acne, with 87% of patients saying they had less acne, and 91% saying they needed less acne medication,” the study showed. All this to say, what foods are categorized as high glycemic index?

Foods like white bread, many breakfast cereals, white potatoes, pineapple, watermelon, and of course, refined sugar, all score above 70 on the glycemic index—AKA, they’re high in sugar and it releases quickly into the body. This quick release causes a blood sugar spike, which is what may trigger acne.

See when your blood sugar spikes, it causes inflammation throughout the body. “These spikes also cause your body to make more sebum, an oily substance in your skin. Both inflammation and excess sebum can lead to acne,” as stated in the AAD review.

So what does all of this have to do with coffee? Well, whether it be from a cafe or the market, many creamers are packed with sugar. This doesn’t mean there are no blood sugar-friendly sweeteners, but you’ll likely have to be mindful of it.