More often than not, products designed for dry, sensitive, or aging skin having heavy, pore-clogging ingredients in them. Of course those skin types are less likely to have breakouts than oily skin, but still—finding a product that's ideal for acne-prone folks in the sensitive, aging, or dry skin categories isn't always easy. If you're sick of testing lackluster formulas, I'll let you know this splurge-worthy pick just might fit the bill. It's long-lasting, plumping, fast absorbing, and the ingredients are nothing short of unique and stunning. The combination of fatty acids, cholesterol, and ceramides ensures your skin barrier is taken care of and ready to repair itself from signs of aging, dehydration, wounds (like breakouts) and more.

What our tester says:

I was on isotretinoin (formerly referred to as Accutane) for 6 months due to treatment-resistant cystic breakouts, and my skin was beyond dry. I tested plenty of moisturizers during this period, and this formula was my favorite by far. If it can keep skin hydrated that would otherwise be flaking off, it's definitely fit for dry and extra dry skin types. Not to mention, it never irritated my skin like other fragrance-rich formulas.