The 15 Best Clean Moisturizers For Acne-Prone Skin + How To Pick
Shopping for skin care products when you have acne-prone skin can feel more like a chore than a spree—trust me, I know. As someone who struggled with acne for over ten years, I’ve shared that feeling of wanting to try new products, but having that excitement clouded with anxiety about a potential new breakout.
Moisturizers are one step in the routine that can be especially daunting, as the heavy feeling of many face creams can make you think your pores are being clogged instantly. Still, this step is essential for anyone with acne (yes: acne-prone skin does need moisturizer).
To help you break through the noise and find a new moisturizer you’ll love, we compiled a carefully curated list of the best clean moisturizers for acne-prone skin on the market right now. Plus, some dermatologist advice on what to look for and how to choose.
Rest assured, we’ll call out any potentially pore-clogging ingredients and skin type specifications should they come up.
Sneak peek at mbg’s picks for the best moisturizers for acne-prone skin 2023
How we picked
High-quality ingredients
At mbg we prioritize natural ingredients, responsible synthetics, and sustainable formulas when possible. The picks below lean on the natural and clean end of the spectrum, and are still acne-safe.
Noncomedogenic
We ran the full ingredient list of each product below through this pore-clogging ingredients checker from Acne Clinic NYC. If there’s a potentially clogging ingredient, we’ll be sure to call it out so you can make that choice. Remember: Not every potentially pore-clogging ingredient will break you out—the scale is quite outdated.
Skin type
Acne-prone is only part of your skin type. Many folks with acne have oily skin, others dry skin, some sensitive skin, and so on. Below, a variety of options for each skin type—because your routine should be tailored to your skin type for the best match.
Affordability & accessibility
We included moisturizers from a wide range of prices to ensure there’s a trusted pick for every budget. You’ll also find options available at drugstores and on Amazon if you’re not able to shop at large beauty retailers for any reason.
mbg’s picks for the best moisturizers for acne-prone skin 2023
Best overall: Skinfix Skin Barrier Restoring Gel Cream
Pro
- Lightweight
- Proven to improve barrier function after one hour
Con
- Not fit for super dry skin
Key ingredients:NiacinamidePeptidesSaccharide isomerateZinc PCAHyaluronic acidAllantoin
Skin type compatibility:Oily skinCombination skin
Fragrance:Fragrance-free
Potentially pore-clogging ingredients:None
Coming in at first overall, we have the famous derm-developed gel cream. This spot wasn't easy to fill, but here's why this formula checks the box: It contains plenty of acne-healing ingredients like zinc and niacinamide, it's loaded with research-backed hydrators like hyaluronic acid and saccharide isomerate (another humectant) and it even has anti-inflammatory and healing superstar allantoin.
What our tester says:
I have fairly dry and acne-prone skin, but I love this lightweight formula for daytime use. The gentle 2% niacinamide boost helps to brighten the skin and ease redness while simultaneously regulating oil production. Plus, the air-tight pump ensures you never track bacteria into the jar (especially important for acne-prone skin).
Best SPF: Supergoop Mineral Mattescreen SPF 40
Pro
- Naturally mattifying
- Doubles as a primer
Con
- Not suitable for dry skin types
Key ingredients:Bamboo extractZinc oxideTitanium dioxideWild butterfly ginger extract
Skin type compatibility:Oily skinCombination skin
Fragrance:No artificial fragrance
Potentially pore-clogging ingredients:None
For oily and acne-prone skin types, finding SPF can be a nightmare. Navigating the oily formulas and trying to mitigate shine on the skin while protecting it from sun damage is no easy task, unless you opt for this matte SPF from Supergoop. The mousse-like texture applies like a dream and instantly reduces excess shine, but never makes the skin look dry or dehydrated. Plus, it doubles as a primer.
Best splurge: SkinCeuticals Triple Lipid Restore
Pro
- Fit for all skin types
- Proven to shorten retinol adjustment period
Con
- Pricey
Key ingredients:CeramidesNatural cholesterolFatty acids
Skin type compatibility:Dry skinSensitive skinAging skin
Fragrance:Fragrance-free
Potentially pore-clogging ingredients:None
More often than not, products designed for dry, sensitive, or aging skin having heavy, pore-clogging ingredients in them. Of course those skin types are less likely to have breakouts than oily skin, but still—finding a product that's ideal for acne-prone folks in the sensitive, aging, or dry skin categories isn't always easy. If you're sick of testing lackluster formulas, I'll let you know this splurge-worthy pick just might fit the bill. It's long-lasting, plumping, fast absorbing, and the ingredients are nothing short of unique and stunning. The combination of fatty acids, cholesterol, and ceramides ensures your skin barrier is taken care of and ready to repair itself from signs of aging, dehydration, wounds (like breakouts) and more.
What our tester says:
I was on isotretinoin (formerly referred to as Accutane) for 6 months due to treatment-resistant cystic breakouts, and my skin was beyond dry. I tested plenty of moisturizers during this period, and this formula was my favorite by far. If it can keep skin hydrated that would otherwise be flaking off, it's definitely fit for dry and extra dry skin types. Not to mention, it never irritated my skin like other fragrance-rich formulas.
Best mattifying: Olehenriksen Cold Plunge™ Pore Remedy Moisturizer with BHA/LHA
Pro
- Mattifying
- Minimizes the appearance of pores
Con
- Not the best for dry or sensitive skin
Key ingredients:Salicylic acidWillowherb extractEucalyptusLipohydroxy acid
Fragrance:Contains fragrance
Potentially pore-clogging ingredients:Algae
If you carry blotting papers in every bag, your makeup melts off even in the winter, or setting powder is your most-used makeup product, then you probably have oily skin. This skin type can benefit greatly from mattifying moisturizers like this one, as they still hydrate while eliminating shine. Salicylic acid and lipohydroxy acids help to unclog pores and slough off dead skin cells, helping to manage breakouts 24/7. Those with combination skin may prefer to use this one on their T-zone and oily patches and another formula elsewhere. While the formula does contain algae, this ingredient is often deemed beneficial for acne-prone skin, with many experts deeming this ingredient not pore-clogging (contrary to the traditional scale).
Best budget: Versed Moisturizing Gel-Cream
Pro
- Affordable
- Plumping
Con
- Not fit for super dry skin types
Key ingredients:Jojoba oilHyaluronic acidAloe veraGreen tea
Skin type compatibility:Oily skinCombination skin
Fragrance:No artificial fragrance
Potentially pore-clogging ingredients:Wheat germ oil
This cult-favorite moisturizer sells every two minutes for a reason: It's the perfect lightweight formula for oily, acne-prone skin types. Rather than simply existing as a gel, the creamy yet bouncy formula adds a glisten and plump look to the skin post-application. A blend of hyaluronic acid and aloe vera hydrate the skin without weighing it down, while green tea provides a dose of antioxidants. While it does contain wheat germ extract, that ingredient won't break everyone out like more common cloggers (coconut oil and petrolatum, etc.).
What our tester says:
"I have a major pet peeve with water creams: Namely, when the gel consistency feels lovely upon application yet doesn’t actually sink in and hydrate my skin—it merely sits on top. As you can tell, I’m pretty picky with my gel-cream formulas, but I was delighted by Versed’s breathable number. As advertised, it’s airy and lightweight, but it effortlessly soaks into my skin and gets right to work." - mindbodygreen Beauty & Wellness Editor Jamie Schneider
Best for sensitive skin: A.P. Chem microDOSE Magical Moisturizer
Pro
- Calming
- Safe for sensitive skin
Con
- Pricey
Key ingredients:NeuropeptidesAmino acids8-mushroom blendBaicalinPolyglutamic acid
Skin type compatibility:Dry skinSensitive skinCombination skinAging skin
Fragrance:Fragrance-free
Potentially pore-clogging ingredients:Shea butter
Sick of trying different moisturizers with the same few ingredients? Well, you've come to the right place because this moisturizer from A.P. Chem is nothing short of cutting-edge. First off, the formula is free from fragrance, animal products, dyes, irritants, and gluten, so it's literally fit for everyone. What's more interesting is what you find inside the jar—eight different mushrooms that calm, hydrate, and protect your skin, hyaluronic and polyglutamic acid for a boost of hydration, baicalin to de-stress, Gaba to relax the face, and amino acids (just to name the hero ingredients). Altogether, you have a truly magical product (yep, it lives up to the bold name). While shea butter may be potentially pore-clogging for some, it can be incredibly healing for others, so don't deem the ingredient as acne-causing for your unique skin before testing it out.
What our tester says:
I recently had a damaged skin barrier due to overusing retinol (we all do it) so I put this cream to the test—if it was really as sensitive-skin friendly, healing, and nourishing as it claimed, my barrier should be healed by morning, right? Well, I was pleasantly mistaken—my skin was transformed within just two hours. No more stinging, redness, or discomfort. It may sound strange, but my skin just felt strong. In short, I'm obsessed.
Best hydrating: Clearstem HYDRAGLOW™ Stem Cell Moisturizer
Pro
- Gives a dewy finish
- Plumps the skin
Con
- Pricey
Key ingredients:Stem cellsHemp seed oilBakuchiolSqualane
Skin type compatibility:Dry skinOily skinCombination skinAging skin
Fragrance:Contains fragrance
Potentially pore-clogging ingredients:None
Formulated by acne specialist Danielle Gronich (AKA The Acne Guru), this moisturizer is a next-level pick. Not only does it deeply hydrate and provide a visible dewy glow, but it works to increase cell turnover throughout the day or the night thanks to the lovely addition of bakuchiol. You can layer on this dewy moisturizer morning or night, and even mix it with your retinol. Stem cells and squalane will be working to repair the skin, combat free radicals, and improve skin texture while you make your way throughout the day with jello-like skin.
Best for aging skin: Acaderma Better With Age Replenishing Light Cream
Pro
- Long-lasting moisture
Con
- Not the best for dry skin types
Key ingredients:PeptidesHyaluronic acidCeramidesSqualanePrebioticsAstaxanthinBio-available sulfur
Skin type compatibility:Oily skinCombination skinAging skin
Fragrance:Fragrance-free
Potentially pore-clogging ingredients:None
Say it for the people in the back: Aging skin can still break out. In fact, menopause creates a unique skin environment where breakouts, dryness, oiliness, and sensitivity can all happen at once. Luckily, the experts at Acaderma knew this was an area of skin care that needed advancements, and filled the gap. This faceted formula targets fine lines and wrinkles, deeply nourishes the skin, protects against free radicals, and supports collagen production—all without clogging pores. Plus, it's refillable.
Best for slugging: Kiehl's Ultra Facial Advanced Repair Barrier Cream
Pro
- Locks in moisture
- Lasts through the night
Con
- Heavy feeling on the skin
Key ingredients:AllantoinCollodial oatmealBeta-glucan
Skin type compatibility:Dry skinSensitive skinCombination skinAging skin
Fragrance:Fragrance-free
Potentially pore-clogging ingredients:None
If you have dry skin, you should have a barrier cream on hand. In short, this category of topical is designed to repair the skin barrier and sooth irritation that comes from damage. Not sure if you have a damaged skin barrier? Take redness, irritation, sensitivity, and discomfort as a few signs your barrier could use some help. For those with breakouts, barrier creams often sound intimidating, with pore-clogging butters and oils. However, this one plays on both teams: It's noncomedogenic, but it provides lasting hydrating and is clinically proven to repair the skin barrier in just one hour. Plus, it's an acne-safe first step to practice slugging in the evening.
What our tester says:
"I like to spot treat this moisturizer on drier, flakier regions of my face (I have combination skin, so multi-moisturizing is key). I tend to get especially red and splotchy on my neck and around my nose—one pass of this barrier cream, and my skin feels instantly soothed." —mindbodygreen Beauty & Wellness Editor Jamie Schneider
Best gel: Ursa Major Fortifying Gel Moisturizer
Pro
- Super lightweight
- Packed with nutrients
Con
- Lavender fragrance may not be for everyone
Key ingredients:Aloe veraPrickly pear extractOlive leafWillow bark extract
Skin type compatibility:Oily skin
Fragrance:Contains fragrance
Potentially pore-clogging ingredients:Algae
Super oily skin types might need a simple, lightweight gel formula to get through the day—especially in humid or hot weather. If this situation sounds familiar, consider this gel moisturizer your destined match. The formula has an aloe vera base that's equally as cooling as it is hydrating, with natural salicylic acid via willow bark extract, prickly pear extract for antioxidant protection, and olive leaf extract to soothe the skin. This formula does contain strong natural fragrance, so it may not be the best for those dealing with a damaged skin barrier or reactive skin.
Best tinted: Elta MD UV Daily Tinted Sunscreen
Pro
- Light coverage
- Adds SPF protection
Con
- Minimal shade range
Key ingredients:Saccharide isomerateZinc oxideTitanium dioxideSqualaneGinger root
Fragrance:Fragrance-free
Potentially pore-clogging ingredients:Sorbitan oleate
If you want some coverage during the day but don't want to pack on the foundation, this tinted SPF can help. The mineral-based formula protects your skin from UV rays, which is essential for those with acne-prone skin who want their breakouts to heal without a dark spot left behind. It boosts moisture in the skin, gently corrects redness, and leaves less of a whitecast than many traditional mineral sunscreens. It does contain sorbitan oleate which is classified as a potential pore-clogger, but it's the very last ingredient, so it likely won't cause you to breakout.
What our tester says:
When I'm struggling with breakouts, the last thing I want to do is pack on heavy foundation. However, I'm not exactly ready to walk outside with zero coverage, either. If you can relate, then you should get this tinted SPF. It helps mask dark spots, acne scars, and uneven skin tone while protecting my skin from the sun.
Best microbiome-friendly: The Nue Co Barrier Culture Moisturizer
Pro
- Microbiome-friendly
- Great for all skin types
Con
- Pricey
Key ingredients:NiacinamidePeptidesCeramidesSqualaneCica extract
Skin type compatibility:Dry skinSensitive skinOily skinCombination skinAging skin
Fragrance:Fragrance-free
Potentially pore-clogging ingredients:None
Those with acne-prone skin often use ingredients like salicylic acid and retinol to clear their breakouts, but there's a downside to these ingredients as well: They can disrupt your microbiome. To balance out your skin, consider adding a product with pre- and postbiotics to your daily routine. This formula is A+ in my book: It contains ceramides and squalane to support skin hydration, niacinamide to regulate oil production, peptides for plumping, antioxidants to ease free-radical damage, and cica extract to boost collagen production. While it's on the pricer end of the spectrum, the formula is surely worth the price. Not to mention, it's fit for every skin type and every season.
Best for blackheads: IMAGE Skincare CLEAR CELL clarifying repair crème
Pro
- Smoothes skin
Con
- Pricey
Key ingredients:CeramidesSalicylic acidBakuchiolSqualaneTea tree oil
Skin type compatibility:Oily skinCombination skinAging skin
Fragrance:No artificial fragrance
Potentially pore-clogging ingredients:None
Anyone prone to blackheads will want to be extra careful when it comes to comedogenic ingredients (i.e., look for fully noncomedogenic formulas like this one). Plus, frequent yet gentle exfoliation will help slough off dead skin regularly, decreasing the risk of clogged pores. One way to do so is by using salicylic acid daily, but not a fully potent serum. Instead, opt for this gentle moisturizer with a touch of SA, bakuchiol for cell turnover, tea tree to regulate oil production, all combined with squalane and ceramides to adequately hydrate at the same time.
Best for under makeup: Tatcha Water Cream
Pro
- Dewy, not shiny finish
- Sits well under makeup
Con
- Pricey
Key ingredients:Green teaJapanese leopard lilyJapanese wild rose
Skin type compatibility:Oily skinCombination skin
Fragrance:Contains fragrance
Potentially pore-clogging ingredients:Algae
Another cult-favorite moisturizer, thanks to the plush texture and seamless prep step for makeup lovers everywhere. The only way to describe the feeling of this moisturizer is to call it a glass of water for your skin. The unique formula is loaded with antioxidants for free-radical protection, bouncy glycerin for lightweight hydration, and unique Japanese botanical extracts that balance the skin and encourage radiance.
What our tester says:
"I don’t have oily skin any more (the joys of getting older!), but when I had combination skin, this was my go-to. The excellent formula keeps skin deeply hydrated, but not shiny, which is a tough balance. Even as someone with dry skin now, I still love using this formula—especially in the summertime when I’m not looking for a thick texture." mindbodygreen Beauty Director Alexandra Engler
Best sustainable: Ameva Skin Activating Moisturizer
Pro
- Refillable
- Great for all skin types
Cons
- Not heavy enough for super dry skin types
Key ingredients:Jojoba oilHyaluronic acidCeramidesStem cellsMevalonic acidSunflower oil
Skin type compatibility:Dry skinSensitive skinOily skinCombination skinAging skin
Fragrance:Fragrance-free
Potentially pore-clogging ingredients:None
If you haven't heard of mevalonic acid before, that's probably because Ameva is the first commercial skin care brand to use it. While it may not be as buzzy as other hero ingredients, it definitely deserves more hype as it boosts the skin capacity to produce its own collagen, hyaluronic acid, and growth factors, just to name one benefit. This nourishing cocktail contains ceramides and stem cells as well, encouraging healthier skin function and appearance. Lastly, sunflower and jojoba oils provide lasting hydration without weighing down your complexion.
What our tester says:
Many moisturizers make your skin feel better while they're used, but do nothing for the health of your skin long term—this formula is different. The unique addition of mevalonic acid encourage tighter, youthful-looking skin by helping it function to it's best ability. Still, the product does provide instant satisfaction as well because you're left with a healthy glow that's never too dewy, and never runs dry. Not to mention, the $38 refills will benefit the planet and your wallet. On a personal level, this is one formula I've come back to again and and again for the healthy, balanced complexion I get from using it daily.
What to look for
Noncomedogenic ingredients
“The best thing to do before buying a new moisturizer is check for pore-clogging ingredients,” says acne specialist Danielle Gronich (AKA The Acne Guru), CEO of the San Diego Acne Clinic and Clearstem Skincare.
When you scan your products through a scanner like the one from Acne Clinic NYC or Clearstem, you may notice that some ingredients break you out (from past product experience), and that’s because not every potentially clogging ingredient will cause everyone to break out.
The pore-clogging scale we’re using now isn’t exactly time-tested (read: it hasn’t been updated in a while) so don’t trash your favorite product if it works for you. Just know when you buy something that could be pore-clogging, your chances of breaking out raise a bit.
Humectants, emollients, and occlusive ingredients
Most moisturizers that adequately hydrate the skin (and keep it that way) will include humectants (like hyaluronic acid or glycerin) emollients (like shea butter or fatty acids) and occlusive ingredients (like plant oils).
Each type of hydrator works differently, but they’re all essential for supporting your skin barrier. For those that are acne-prone, you should be extra mindful of which occlusive ingredients you use and opt for lightweight oils (like jojoba or rosehip) over ingredients like coconut oil and petroleum jellies.
Microbiome care
Plenty of acne treatments can disrupt your skin’s pH and microbiome (like potent retinoids or benzoyl peroxide) so it’s essential you compensate in your moisturizers. While pre- and postbiotics are a great addition, some ingredients are naturally microbiome-friendly.
Board-certified dermatologist Macrene Alexiades, M.D., FAAD notes jojoba and olive oils as two common example. “They have Microbiome balancing and anti-microbial properties so they may actually be helpful against bacterial overgrowth,” she says.
Skin type compatibility
Oftentimes people see “acne-prone” as a full skin type, but it’s actually only a part of the full picture. You can be prone to breakouts and have oily, combination, dry, or sensitive skin—and how you shop should reflect that complexity.
“Know your skin type and only use topical agents that are compatible with your skin, as irritation will only exacerbate acne,” Alexiades notes. So if you have oily skin, opt for lightweight, gel-like formulas, dry skin types should gravitate toward creams and noncomedogenic oils, and sensitive skin types should avoid potent irritants, and so on.
Simple, hydrating formulas
Contrary to the popular acne 3-step systems, you don’t really need active “acne-fighters” in every step of your routine. In fact, using one potent serum per evening and sandwiching that in barrier-supporting products might be even more effective and less inflammatory.
If you want to use an “active” moisturizer (those with ingredients like salicylic acid or retinol in them) then be sure you skip the serums for the time being, as you don’t want to overdo it and spark a negative reaction.
Quick tips
If you've landed on this page, chances are you're looking to clear your acne, or help out a friend. For a few more must-know tips, keep reading.
- Don’t skip moisturizing: One of the most common misconceptions in the acne space is that those with acne-prone skin don’t need to moisturize, as their skin is oily enough. However, your skin will only produce more sebum if you skip this step, compensating for the lack of hydration. Do yourself a favor and never skip moisturizer, acne-prone or not.
- Rotate your moisturizers: If you have combination or oily skin type, opt for a gel-like moisturizer during the day. In the evening, consider using something a bit more hydrating to protect your skin from transepidermal water loss overnight. Or, keep a heavier moisturizer on hand for winter, and a lightweight formula for summer.
- Be picky with oils: When selecting a moisturizer with oils, stick with noncomedogenic options like grapeseed, rosehip, jojoba, etc.
- Don’t forget about makeup: If you’re putting effort into creating a noncomedogenic skin care routine, be sure to check your makeup formulas, too. Otherwise, you’ll cancel out the time and effort.
- Sandwich your retinol: If you’re using a retinol product to manage your acne but find it irritating, try sandwiching it in between layers of moisturizer (but never one with exfoliants or other retinol, of course).
FAQ
Is hyaluronic acid good for acne?
Yes, hyaluronic acid is a beneficial ingredient for acne-prone skin. Hyaluronic acid is a noncomedogenic humectant, so it helps pull water into the skin and can even temporarily smooth the skin’s surface and visibly plump the skin.
Is niacinamide good for acne?
Yes, niacinamide is beneficial for acne for many reasons. In one study, 2% topical niacinamide was shown to reduce sebum production—one factor that contributes to clogged pores and breakouts. What's more, one study showed that applying a topical formula of 4% niacinamide treated moderate acne just as well as 1% of the topical antibiotic clindamycin. While niacinamide alone likely won't reduce chronic breakouts (like cystic acne, for example), it is an excellent addition to any routine for acne-prone skin.
How should you moisturize acne-prone skin?
When looking for an acne-safe moisturizer, run the ingredient list through a pore-clogging ingredients checker like this one from Acne Clinic NYC. Look for ingredients like hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, squalane, rosehip seed oil, jojoba oil, ceramides, and peptides in your moisturizer to support your skin barrier without clogging pores. Like other skin types, use moisturizer twice a day after you wash your face and always wear SPF during the day.
The takeaway
Shopping for skin care when you have acne can be daunting, but the precision will pay off. When browsing our list and elsewhere, remember to take your skin type into account, know that not every potentially pore-clogging ingredient is sure to break you out, and never skip the moisturizing step in your routine. If you want to learn more about how acne works and healing strategies, check out this guide.