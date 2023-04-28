Shopping for skin care products when you have acne-prone skin can feel more like a chore than a spree—trust me, I know. As someone who struggled with acne for over ten years, I’ve shared that feeling of wanting to try new products, but having that excitement clouded with anxiety about a potential new breakout.

Moisturizers are one step in the routine that can be especially daunting, as the heavy feeling of many face creams can make you think your pores are being clogged instantly. Still, this step is essential for anyone with acne (yes: acne-prone skin does need moisturizer).

To help you break through the noise and find a new moisturizer you’ll love, we compiled a carefully curated list of the best clean moisturizers for acne-prone skin on the market right now. Plus, some dermatologist advice on what to look for and how to choose.

Rest assured, we’ll call out any potentially pore-clogging ingredients and skin type specifications should they come up.