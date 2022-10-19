A Derm-Approved Skin Care Routine For Oily Skin + Best Products

If you reach for oil blotting sheets or frequent powder touch-ups, you just might have oily skin. While mattifying makeup may help eliminate excess shine, there's actually a whole lot you can do with skin care alone to regulate your skin's oil production.

Skin care routines may have similar steps from person to person (you know the drill: wash, hydrate, SPF); however, the products used should be tailored to your skin type. To save you time, we've asked dermatologists for the best routine for oily skin.

To follow, an expert-approved, step-by-step routine for oily skin and a few winning products to get you started.