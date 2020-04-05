For starters, vitamin B does not naturally occur in the body. It is an antioxidant that we can get from the food we eat including beef, chicken, and potatoes. “It supports cell function, red blood cell production, healthy skin, hair and nails and more,” says board-certified dermatologist Dendy Engelman, M.D.

According to board-certified dermatologist, Hadley King, M.D., there are eight B vitamins and as a group they are called B complex vitamins. But when it comes to skin care, there’s one that steals the show: Vitamin B3, otherwise known as niacinamide. Ahead, we dive deeper into the topical skin benefits of vitamin B3.