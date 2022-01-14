A Celebrity Esthetician Shares How To Fix "Oily Dehydrated" Skin

Skin care concerns—and sometimes types—are never mutually exclusive. You can have both sensitive and blemish-prone skin. You can experience ruddiness and an oily T-zone. You can deal with hormonal breakouts and fine lines. I think you get the picture.

One of the most common overlaps skin care experts see is a complexion that's both oil-slick and lacks moisture. Of course, this sounds counterintuitive, but it's a very real and common issue. Celebrity esthetician Aida Bicaj calls it "oily dehydrated skin"—and she has the routine to fix it.