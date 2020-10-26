How To Exfoliate Your Body: Tips: DIY Scrubs, At-Home Tools & More  

Dry brushing is a beloved Ayurvedic tradition said to encourage circulation, help lymph drainage, boost energy, and so on. While some claims are easier to back with scientific consensus (there seems to be good evidence it helps circulation, but there's been less research done on energy, for example).

But one thing all skin care experts agree on: Dry brushing is an excellent exfoliator. Dry brushes come in many shapes, sizes, and materials. Common bristle materials are either synthetic nylon or natural boar bristle; you may find some with copper strands, but those are for expert-level dry brushes only as they are the stiffest variety. From there, you can find options with long, medium, curved, or no handle. This is purely a personal preference, there’s no size or shape that’s more “effective” than the rest; just find one that suits you. (Need help finding yours? check out a few of our favorites, here.)

It’s important to be gentle, especially for beginners as they acclimate themselves to the technique. Pressing too hard, or doing it too frequently, may cause irritation or dryness as you may be scraping off too much skin.

Remember: Balance is key as with any exfoliation technique.