This One Product Can Take Your Face Wash Routine From Meh To Magical

As mentioned, muslin cloths are stellar for some light exfoliation. “A muslin cloth is a gentle way to exfoliate the skin without harsh chemicals or irritants,” says celebrity facialist Cecilia Wong, founder of Cecilia Wong Skincare. “It's particularly great for those who have sensitive skin.” Also according to Wong, they’re a great alternative to a cleansing brush, which do exfoliate but "can often accumulate bacteria buildup.” And unlike an electric brush option, you have total control of the pressure and speed.

Cleansing with a muslin cloth also increases blood flow and circulation, which is great for stimulating collagen and pumping oxygen and nutrients to those skin cells, making your skin look plump and glowy post-rinse. And after the final wipe, your skin is primed and ready for active ingredients to penetrate those pores.

The cleanup is also quite simple: Just chuck them into the washing machine or clean them by hand.