Want To Make Your Own Coffee Body Scrub? Here's How

Plant medicine has its roots in every culture around the world. Written records of the use of herbal medicine date back more than 5,000 years. Living in a modern world, with advanced technology and promises of youth and beauty with every jar, treatment, or injection, it is easy to understand how we’ve moved so far away from simple holistic herbal practices.

But it is also easy to see that we feel better when we rely on real food, spend lots of time outdoors, and bring elements of nature into our daily lives. Our plant world has bestowed on us an incredible array of fruits, herbs, seeds, and flowers that have been used for generations for beauty and well-being. Whole foods and botanicals are nourishing, pampering, cleansing, and balancing.

One way to get closer to Mother Nature is to make your own beauty and personal care products. While it's not always feasible to make all of your products, it's a nice treat for the body whenever you are able to. Coffee body scrub is a simple way to use ingredients you have easy access to, and may even already have in your home, to elevate a normal shower to spa status. The protective antioxidant benefits of coffee also extend to the skin.

When applied topically, the caffeine in coffee stimulates blood flow to the area, making your skin appear radiant and bright. It can also help reduce inflammation and swelling, resulting in a skin-tightening effect.

Cinnamon boosts the blood flow to the outer surface of the skin, acting as a natural skin exfoliator and helping restore shine and suppleness to the skin. Thanks to its antibacterial and antifungal properties, cinnamon also helps kill germs and heal wounds quickly and efficiently.

Revive your tired skin with this invigorating caffeinated exfoliator. The antioxidant-rich coffee grounds and warming cinnamon stimulate blood flow, while the skin-soothing coconut oil moisturizes, resulting in a scrub that will give you smoother, firmer skin instantly.