One of the biggest barriers to entry for a regular dry brushing technique is finding a brush that's right for you. Of course you'll want something that's simultaneously exfoliating, encourages lymphatic drainage, and is comforting to the touch—but that likely means different things for different people. And, thus, people will respond differently to various brush strengths. Then there's the question of shape preference: do you like a handle or something handheld? Also, if you're vegan, you'll need to opt for a synthetic or natural plant-derived option, like sisal bristles, which are made from agave fibers. Then there's where you want to be doing the dry brushing, be it your whole body, just your face, or both.

While some of these answers are obvious (face versus body, vegan versus non), some take some guessing-and-testing: You likely won't know what type of handle you like until you try, nor will you know what bristle strength you're looking for. But a good rule of thumb is beginners should default to softer bristles, as they don't know how their skin will react, while more advanced can feel comfortable experimenting with stiffer options.

Here, we gathered the best on the market, with a wide variety of variables, so you can find one that will work for you.