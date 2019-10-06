9 Of The Best Dry Brushes For Head-To-Toe Exfoliation
One of the biggest barriers to entry for a regular dry brushing technique is finding a brush that's right for you. Of course you'll want something that's simultaneously exfoliating, encourages lymphatic drainage, and is comforting to the touch—but that likely means different things for different people. And, thus, people will respond differently to various brush strengths. Then there's the question of shape preference: do you like a handle or something handheld? Also, if you're vegan, you'll need to opt for a synthetic or natural plant-derived option, like sisal bristles, which are made from agave fibers. Then there's where you want to be doing the dry brushing, be it your whole body, just your face, or both.
While some of these answers are obvious (face versus body, vegan versus non), some take some guessing-and-testing: You likely won't know what type of handle you like until you try, nor will you know what bristle strength you're looking for. But a good rule of thumb is beginners should default to softer bristles, as they don't know how their skin will react, while more advanced can feel comfortable experimenting with stiffer options.
Here, we gathered the best on the market, with a wide variety of variables, so you can find one that will work for you.
Dr. Barbara Sturm Body Brush
Consider this your gateway dry brush: The natural bristles are on the softer end of the spectrum, so it's nonirritating for most skin types (this is ideal as you get used to the technique and sensation). The classic oval shape comes with a strap on the back, too, so you can slip your hand in for easy brushwork. The brand also recommends using it in the shower on wet skin for an even gentler sensation.
Body Brush, Dr. Barbara Sturm ($35)
Saje In The Buff Natural Bristle Dry Brush
Some favor this multisided, rounded brush because it moves over curves with ease: You have to do less hand maneuvering around knees and armpits since the 360° bristles can hit all sides. These bristles, too, are made from natural sisal bristles, which are sourced from the cactus-like agave plant's large, fleshy leaves. Then the handle is wrapped in comfortable cotton.
In The Buff Natural Bristle Dry Brush, Saje ($15.95)
Biossance Dry Body Brush
An ideal in-between option for those who want a handle but nothing too lengthy. Grip it at its head when you need more precision and control; use the handle for harder-to-reach extremities, like the back. The bristles are vegan nylon, and the wood is certified by the Forest Wood Council, which is given to manufactories who use responsible harvesting practices.
Dry Body Brush, Biossance ($17)
Ecotools Dry Body Brush
This is an incredibly affordable option that's still perfectly durable and functional? Yes, please. The handle is made of bamboo, and the bristles are synthetic (or cruelty-free). These bristles are a bit stronger than other options out there, so it will provide a deeper exfoliation. Finally, it comes from one of our favorite environmentally friendly brush makers, of all kinds.
Dry Body Brush, Ecotools ($4.99)
Rosena Dry Brush Body Set
For the dry brusher who wants to tackle it all. This full set comes with a standard oval natural boar bristle brush—with a detachable long handle, so you can reach harder areas like your back. Further your ritual with the special massage tool, which can help target fascia. Then use the smaller brush for more delicate areas.
Dry Brush Body Set, Rosena ($18)
Prana Ionic Dry Brush
This is for expert-level dry brushers only: It's made with extra-fine ion-charged copper bristles, so it will provide a very intense exfoliation (and irritation if you're not accustomed to it, nor have the proper technique). But for those looking for a copper brush, this is one of the finest made out there: Each brush is handmade from sustainably harvested beechwood, the copper is sourced quality copper alloy, and the outer circle is made from all-natural and ethically sourced boar hair.
Ionic Dry Brush, Prana ($44.50)
Aveda Tulasāra Radiant Facial Dry Brush
So delicately soft and elegant, Aveda's nylon brush will sweep over your face for a very gentle exfoliation, lifting off dead skin cells for better skin care absorption. The oval shape and stem are designed to fit perfectly in the palm of your hand, and the rounded peaks and flows of the bristles give a very subtle massage-like feeling.
Tulasāra Radiant Facial Dry Brush, Aveda ($44)
Earth Shift Cedar Complexion Brush
This small, rounded-face dry brush is made with natural boar bristles—and, while it's still gentle enough for the face, is a bit more exfoliating. Plus, the small surface area allows for more targeted precision when going over the more nuanced curves of the face, neck, and hands.
Cedar Complexion Brush, Earth Shift ($9)
Province Apothecary Daily Glow Facial Dry Brush
This is made from softer goat hair bristles (which come from a chain of reliable suppliers, according to the brand). The oak handle is also certified responsibly forested. This small, delicate brush also comes with the ease of a handle, if you prefer that to a handheld (think of it like holding a Clarisonic brush).
Daily Glow Facial Dry Brush, Province Apothecary ($52)
