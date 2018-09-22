The Lymphatic System: What It Does — And How To Keep Yours Healthy

Now that we know what lymph and the lymphatic system are, it's important to know just how this system influences our health and how we can keep our individual lymphatic systems healthy. The lymphatic system helps with the fluid balance in our body, and it also plays a role in lipid metabolism and the immune system while influencing a wide variety of conditions, from infections to inflammatory diseases to metabolic diseases and cancer. The lymphatic system is a superhighway for lymphocytes and immune cells, which are directed to region-specific lymph nodes; it is here where our immune system comes into contact with pathogens, microbes, and other things that get it revved up. What makes the lymphatic vessels a superhighway as opposed to just a regular highway is that it actively participates in affecting the immune system itself by participating in the immune response rather than just serving as a simple roadway.

There are a number of conditions involving the lymphatic system that can affect our health. Lymphedema is a condition in which you might get swelling in your face, arms, legs, or abdomen as a result of fluid not draining well into the lymphatic system. Lymphadenopathy is another common condition, which basically means that there are lymph nodes that are found during a physical exam. It's possible that this may even be one of the first signs of cancer, especially if there are abnormally enlarged lymph nodes (like in lymphoma); however, the most common cause of lymph node enlargement and lymph nodes that can be detected on a physical exam is an infection. Sometimes people may also have an enlarged spleen or splenomegaly because the spleen is a major immune organ.

Another example of a lymphatic disease is LAM or lymphangioleiomatosis; this affects women of childbearing age, and it is a condition that affects the lungs in which muscle-like cells uncontrollably grow in other tissues and organs. These cells interfere with the normal functioning of the lungs and grow in the lymph nodes, lungs, and kidneys. When the brain's lymphatic system is impaired, there may be implications for the development of neurovascular, neurodegenerative, and neuroinflammatory conditions in addition to brain tumors and injuries. These are just a few of the major diseases and conditions that can affect the lymphatic system.