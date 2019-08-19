mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Beauty

The 7 Best New Facial Tools — That Go Way Beyond Gua Sha

Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor By Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department.
The 7 Best New Facial Tools to Sculpt and Tone

Image by mbg Creative

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
August 19, 2019

Thanks to the facial roller explosion of late, facial tools of all kinds are entering the market. And while there will always be a soft spot for the classic sculpting stones and slick marble rollers, these usher in a whole new generation. If facial stones were akin to a massage, consider these an all-access pass to the finest spa you can imagine. Some target your full body, others your scalp; some unclog your pores, others buzz away puffiness. What they have in common? They're all extremely effective.

Jillian Dempsey Gold Sculpting Bar

Celebrity makeup artist Jillian Dempsey is known in the beauty industry for her immaculate work on the industry's young and sparkly—as well as her to-lust-after organic makeup. And while that's hard to outdo, this vibrating sculpting bar just might outshine the rest (it is 24K gold after all). As you smooth it under your cheekbones and across your jawline, watch puffiness disappear and skin lifted. Yes, it's that instant.

Gold Sculpting Bar, Jillian Dempsey ($195)

Hayo'u Beauty Restorer Comb

For both your hair and body, this luxe-looking comb promotes circulation from literally head-to-toe. Here's why I really love it: It can ease scalp tension. Firmly press the bristles against the scalp, starting at the root to the nape. But don't pull in one long stroke like you might when actually brushing your hair; instead make short 1-inch motions.

Restorer Comb, Hayo'u Beauty ($49)

PDM Beauty Clean Pro

This vibrating facial tool helps remove makeup and deep-clean your pores while reducing water retention and minimizing fine lines. And that's just when you use the side with the bristles. Flip it over (the back side has a warming pad) and use it to massage in serums or oils.

Beauty Clean Pro, PDM ($149)

Nourish By The Now Rose Quartz Gua Sha

I've actually written about this little tool before when I started practicing at-home body gua sha. Well, it's so handy I decided to write about it again. It has since found its permanent home on my work desk so I can take midday neck gua sha breaks (start at the nape and pull down to the shoulders; repeat about 10 times each side). It's the best stress relief money can buy.

Rose Quartz Gua Sha, Nourish By The Now ($18)

Dermaflash Dermapore Pore Extractor & Serum Infuser

You might know Dermaflash from their at-home dermaplaning device (that exfoliating tool that removes peach fuzz and dead skin cells). Their newest is an ultrasonic device that blasts pores clean and helps infuse your favorite serum deep into the skin. Consider me sold.

Dermapore Pore Extractor & Serum Infuser, Dermaflash ($99.95)

Esker Allover Jade Roller

This hefty and extra-large jade roller is made for everything below the face. The instructions are simple: Post-shower, slather on oil and work it in with easy, upward motions. At first I was afraid of the jade "spikes" on top, but it actually gives the most satisfying sensation—like you've finally reached the itch you could never scratch.

Allover Jade Roller, Esker ($65)

Province Apothecary Daily Glow Dry Facial Brush

Did you know you can dry brush your face? I might wager you know you can dry brush your face. If you didn't, it has all the same benefits of dry brushing your body. You'll just need a separate brush with fibers gentle enough for the face (these are made with ethically sourced goat hair, which are gentle enough for the delicate facial skin). Second, do it first thing in the morning on dry skin—so before washing your face.

Daily Glow Dry Facial Brush, Province Apothecary ($52)

La Bhanga senn Vibrating Jade Facial Contour Bar

This hybrid tool mixes old and new. The sleek pad is made with genuine jade, but if you twist the gold bottom, it starts to vibrate (at 6,000 micro-pulses per minute). Use it all over your face, like you would a traditional gua sha stone, to see dramatic improvement of circulation and lymphatic drainage.

senn Vibrating Jade Facial Contour Bar, La Bhanga ($70)

And are you ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Alexandra Engler
Alexandra Engler mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor at mindbodygreen. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department. She has...

More On This Topic

Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Wellness Trends

So, Are The Top Diets From 2019 Actually Healthy? We Investigated

Eliza Sullivan
So, Are The Top Diets From 2019 Actually Healthy? We Investigated
$49.99

How To Get Glowing Skin Naturally

With Shiva Rose
How To Get Glowing Skin Naturally
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Routines

Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home

Sarah Regan
Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home
Mental Health

New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most
Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/the-7-best-new-facial-toolsthat-go-way-beyond-gua-sha-to-tone-and-lift-skin

Your article and new folder have been saved!