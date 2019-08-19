Nourish By The Now Rose Quartz Gua Sha

I've actually written about this little tool before when I started practicing at-home body gua sha. Well, it's so handy I decided to write about it again. It has since found its permanent home on my work desk so I can take midday neck gua sha breaks (start at the nape and pull down to the shoulders; repeat about 10 times each side). It's the best stress relief money can buy.

Rose Quartz Gua Sha, Nourish By The Now ($18)