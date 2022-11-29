Finding your perfect dry brush is highly subjective. You want a stiff bristle but nothing too abrasive: Most recommend a boar bristle brush as that will have the right texture, but if you're vegan, you should consider synthetic bristles. There are options that have a long handle or none. It's up to personal preference, but many find it easier with a handle as it will help you hit those hard-to-reach places, like on your back. However, others say they like the control of a handheld brush. Ultimately, it will be your call. For the advanced-level dry brushers, you can find options with ionic copper fibers as well, which allegedly help to detox the body even more, but those can be too harsh for first-timers.