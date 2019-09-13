 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Beauty
6 Science-Backed Tips To Naturally Reduce Cellulite
|
Medically Reviewed 6 Science-Backed Tips To Naturally Reduce Cellulite

6 Science-Backed Tips To Naturally Reduce Cellulite

Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty Director By Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty Director
Alexandra Engler is the beauty director at mindbodygreen and host of the beauty podcast Clean Beauty School. Previously, she's held beauty roles at Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, SELF, and Cosmopolitan; her byline has appeared in Esquire, Sports Illustrated, and Allure.com.
Sarah Villafranco, M.D.
Medical review by Sarah Villafranco, M.D.
Founder of Osmia Organics
Sarah Villafranco, M.D., is a natural skin care expert and practiced emergency medicine for 10 years. She received a B.A. from Georgetown University, and then went on to get her M.D. from Georgetown University School of Medicine.
6 Tips To Naturally Reduce Cellulite

Image by Delmaine Donson / iStock

Last updated on September 13, 2019

It is one of the most common, and yet widely complained about, aesthetic conditions for women. Cellulite is a skin condition that affects up to 98% of women. It involves multiple systems in the body—making it hard to treat—but on a basic level: It is caused by fibrous bands that connect muscles to skin. When fat deposits push against the skin, it causes a rippling or bulging effect since those fibrous bands are pulling the skin down in the dimpled areas. It primarily appears in the thighs, buttocks, or stomach. Even though the condition has to do with fat cells, it is not only present in those who are overweight, but you are also genetically predisposed to it.

6 ways you can reduce it naturally:

To start, it's important that we highlight "reduce": Nothing below will magically rid yourself of cellulite entirely. Because it's genetically linked and because of the tricky structure explained above, completely eliminating or preventing it is nearly impossible.

Also of note is that these treatments must be done consistently to see the effects—and said effects will diminish if you stop the treatments. (Think of it as akin to skin care: You can't wash your face once and expect your face to be clean forever.) Even if you get medical, in-office treatments, there is a good chance that cellulite will start to reappear over time: One of the most sophisticated medical treatments available, Cellfina (a treatment in which the fibrous bands are manually cut underneath the skin), has mild effects and lasts about three years.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

1. Caffeine creams or scrubs

There are a plethora of topical creams out claiming to soothe and smooth bumpy body skin—and while it's always important to keep your skin hydrated regardless, there are few backed-by-science ingredients that will reduce cellulite's appearance. Caffeine, however, is thought to dehydrate cells, making the appearance less bumpy. In this small study, researchers found that applying water-soluble caffeine twice daily has the ability to penetrate the dermis, reducing the appearance of cellulite within six weeks. Caffeine is thought to help by improving blood flow to the area and tightening skin, although the exact mechanism is not understood. Of note, 57% of study participants experienced skin irritation from the caffeine cream.

2. Topical retinoids

Another topical ingredient that's been studied on the area is retinoids, an active derived from vitamin A best known in skin care for targeting aging and acne. However, in this study, volunteers who used the 0.3% topical cream showed improvement—increased blood flow and improved skin density were also both reported. And while many retinoids are synthetic, natural versions and alternatives are becoming more mainstream.

3. Lymphatic drainage

Lymphatic massage techniques seem to be incredibly effective at reducing the appearance, as shown in two studies involving manual and mechanical lymph massage. Since lymphatic stimulation increases circulation throughout the body, that likely has an effect on the skin condition. The problem? In both of these small studies, subjects had to stick to a pretty strict and intensive regimen: Each study required patients to undergo at least three treatments a week, with one study's treatment lasting for four hours per daily session.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

4. Bioactive collagen peptide

In one double-blind, placebo-controlled study, women who had moderate cellulite took a daily dose of 2.5 grams of bioactive collagen peptides, which led to an enhanced skin appearance, with fewer signs of waves and dimples.* It's thought that improved elasticity helps the reduction of cellulite because the fibrous bands are able to stretch more. Moreover, the supplements supported skin health overall: Dermal density—or how thick or thin the skin is—improved.* (As a general rule, thicker skin is healthier skin.) Within the study, it took about six months to see full results.

5. Toning muscles and weight loss

This is a tricky one: We know that any size of person can have cellulite, and that even though this has to do with fat cells, it's not directly related to a person's weight. However, research does suggest that improved muscle definition and weight loss in the area can help reduce the appearance of cellulite. (It does so by increasing muscle tone, which can diminish the bumpy appearance of fat cells, as well as just generally making the area appear firmer and smoother.) But that same research also shows that in some cases, weight loss increased the appearance of cellulite, as the skin was looser, especially in women with a lower initial body mass index.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

6. Natural self-tanners

Purely anecdotal, but many women claim that having tanned skin helps blur the appearance of cellulite. And while we don't recommend you go sunbathe, natural self-tanners have gained popularity—and are quite effective, without being streaky or orange as you can read here.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Alexandra Engler
Alexandra Engler mbg Beauty Director
Alexandra Engler is the beauty director at mindbodygreen and host of the beauty podcast Clean Beauty School. Previously, she's held beauty roles at Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, SELF,...

More On This Topic

Home

Tossing & Turning? Try These Pillows For Your Most Comfortable Sleep Ever

Jack Byram
Tossing & Turning? Try These Pillows For Your Most Comfortable Sleep Ever
Home

These Pillow-Top Mattresses Make It Feel Like You're Sleeping On A Cloud

Jamey Powell
These Pillow-Top Mattresses Make It Feel Like You're Sleeping On A Cloud
$1299

Transform Your Health with Food

with Multiple Instructors
Transform Your Health with Food
Integrative Health

Skip The Scale — Body Composition Is The Metabolic Health Metric You Need

Morgan Chamberlain
Skip The Scale — Body Composition Is The Metabolic Health Metric You Need
Beauty

3 Pregnancy-Safe Skin Care Myths This Derm & New Mom Wants To Debunk

Alexandra Engler
3 Pregnancy-Safe Skin Care Myths This Derm & New Mom Wants To Debunk
Integrative Health

These 4 Tests Let You Check Your Vitamin D Levels From The Comfort Of Home

Jamey Powell
These 4 Tests Let You Check Your Vitamin D Levels From The Comfort Of Home
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Functional Food

8 Healthy Foods That Are Gentle & Easy For Digestion, From RDs

Merrell Readman
8 Healthy Foods That Are Gentle & Easy For Digestion, From RDs
Integrative Health

13 Products For Insomnia That Have Actual Science Backing Them Up

Emma Loewe
13 Products For Insomnia That Have Actual Science Backing Them Up
Integrative Health

This Supplement Delivers Deeper Sleep In Less Than A Week, Reviewers Say*

Sarah Regan
This Supplement Delivers Deeper Sleep In Less Than A Week, Reviewers Say*
Mental Health

Therapy Doesn't Have To Be Pricey: 6 Quality, Budget-Friendly Options To Try

Julie Nguyen
Therapy Doesn't Have To Be Pricey: 6 Quality, Budget-Friendly Options To Try
Beauty

Some Body Lotions Do The Bare Minimum — Not This Complex, Skin-Loving Formula

Hannah Frye
Some Body Lotions Do The Bare Minimum — Not This Complex, Skin-Loving Formula
Integrative Health

I'm An M.D. & This Is The Supplement I Trust For Consistently Deep Sleep

Sarah Regan
I'm An M.D. & This Is The Supplement I Trust For Consistently Deep Sleep
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/tips-to-naturally-reduce-cellulite

Your article and new folder have been saved!