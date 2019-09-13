6 Science-Backed Tips To Naturally Reduce Cellulite

To start, it's important that we highlight "reduce": Nothing below will magically rid yourself of cellulite entirely. Because it's genetically linked and because of the tricky structure explained above, completely eliminating or preventing it is nearly impossible.

Also of note is that these treatments must be done consistently to see the effects—and said effects will diminish if you stop the treatments. (Think of it as akin to skin care: You can't wash your face once and expect your face to be clean forever.) Even if you get medical, in-office treatments, there is a good chance that cellulite will start to reappear over time: One of the most sophisticated medical treatments available, Cellfina (a treatment in which the fibrous bands are manually cut underneath the skin), has mild effects and lasts about three years.