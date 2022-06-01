King says that living skin cells are found at deeper levels of the epidermis, and those newly birthed cells migrate toward the surface of the skin as others die. In fact, the epidermis uses dead skin cells as a layer of barrier and buffer. So don't be fooled: These dead cells have a purpose. In a perfect world, this natural shedding process would happen without a hitch, but problems may occur if this process is slowed down, halted, or even sped up. And that, folks, is what we're discussing below.