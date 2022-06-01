There’s nothing sexy about the term, dead skin, but that doesn’t mean it has no purpose. Dead skin is actually necessary for healthy skin, but too much of it can wreak havoc on your complexion. The key to keeping dead skin for function and not for harm is safely removing it before it builds up. That’s where exfoliation can save the day—but sloughing off dead skin is not a simple venture.

Here, we tapped derms to get the scoop on dead skin buildup, including what causes it, signs you have it, and how to safely (!!) remove it. Read on to reveal your glow.