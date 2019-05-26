Every time I hold a peel pad, I'm taken back to middle school. Slick strips of oil had just started forming around my forehead, nose, and chin. I hadn't yet been introduced to skin care or dermatologists or anything resembling a multistep regimen. But I had a little tub of salicylic-soaked circular pads. Each night I'd unscrew the little cap and go to town on my young skin. The tingle was addictive. In my pre-beauty-editor mind, it meant it was working.

Things have certainly changed since then. For one, I have indeed been introduced to skin care and dermatologists and multistep routines. Products have greatly changed too: So much so that my middle school favorite go-to product is now widely available in the clean, natural space. And they work well, very well.

Now, these chemical exfoliators may be formulated gentle enough for daily use, but I recommend them one to three times per week depending on your need. (I'm a fierce believer in the dangers of stripping the skin barrier, and even the most mild acids with excessive use can do so). Personally, I keep a pack on my vanity that I use for a quick tuneup.