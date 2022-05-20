Image by ohlamour studio / Stocksy Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission May 20, 2022

If you’re on the prowl for smooth, glowing skin all over (honestly, who isn’t?), a body exfoliator is a must-have shower staple. For some reason, many associate body scrubs, buffing tools, and the like with major skin pampering: only to use when you have ample time to sink into the tub, read a book, and soak away your troubles. Perhaps because it does take a bit longer to give yourself a proper scrub than, say, slather on an AHA face mask—you’re dealing with much more surface area, after all—but, oh, are the results worth it. The best body exfoliators remove buildup to leave skin soft and refreshed, making it a must-add to your weekly routine. Whether you opt for a scrub, lotion, or dry brush, we did the work to find the worthy options that won't damage your skin, all made with natural ingredients

How we picked: Good-for-skin ingredients Not only do we favor clean, naturally-derived ingredients—but we look for options that feed the skin nutrients. Gentle & effective We don't believe in being harsh to your skin, so we opted for options that aren't too abrasive. But of course: We want these to get the job done. Variety A good body exfoliator can come in many types, from chemical to physical. We included a plethora of options so you can find one that works for you. Skin type & concern We wanted to include formulas that can address several skin types and needs.

How often should you exfoliate your body?

It’s a common question—one that requires thoughtful consideration, as going overboard can have some not-so-fun repercussions. Read: irritation, redness, inflammation, and overall raw, tight skin. Ouch. "The most important tip is that 'less is more.' You want to exfoliate just enough to increase cell turnover and reveal fresh new skin," says Ife Rodney, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist and founder of Eternal Dermatology. What does this mean for the body? If you tend to have dry skin, stick to once a week; if you have oily or combination skin, you may be able to get away with twice or even three times a week. Your body may be able to handle more potent actives than the delicate skin on your face, but we suggest starting slow and working your way up to a more frequent cadence.

Just know that sneaky everyday items can also exfoliate your skin, sometimes without you even knowing it—like using a loofah to cleanse or a terry cloth towel post-rinse. On that note, check your cleansers to make sure you’re not using any AHA-laden formulas. You don’t want to pile on too many exfoliating actives. Oh, and just as important as regular exfoliation? Moisturizing your skin after. Exfoliation without hydration is a recipe for a weakened skin barrier. (These are our favorite body lotions to support the skin barrier.)

mbg review process.

At mbg, high standards are earned—and there are no shortcuts. Our beauty editors stay up to date on the latest ingredient research and innovation. It's a dynamic, continuously evolving space, and it's important we look into the science so we can make informed choices about which formulas earn our stamp of approval (figuratively speaking). Our high standards also come from testing products—many, many products. Our editors and writers rigorously test and research the products featured in our roundups to offer you the best, most informed recommendations. When we write reviews, you can trust we spend quality time with the formulas: We don't simply rave about products we've slathered on the back of our hand. We endorse products we've tried and loved. Learn more about our testing process and clean beauty standards here.

The takeaway.