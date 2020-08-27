Where many people trip up, however, is what this looks like in real life. Sure, swiping skin with a peel pad or grabbing an enzyme mask is pretty easy to identify as exfoliating your skin. But does one count a mud mask? Or what should you do about serums with potent exfoliating acids, like alpha or beta hydroxy acids? And how to face washes play into this? It is true that exfoliation comes in a wide variety of forms, so in some cases you may be over exfoliating without even realizing it.

For example, masks that target oiliness, clogged pores, or acne usually contain an exfoliating agent of some kind (including but not limited to clay, charcoal, AHAs, BHAs, and physical scrubbers). Consider these as an exfoliant, even if it’s not directly marketed as such.

And don’t forget that glycolic and lactic acid serums are chemical exfoliators, and thus should be used in moderation—especially if they contain potent doses. (Some serums will have low enough concentrations of gentle acids that it’ll be fine with daily use, but ultimately that will be up to the individual.)

Many face washes contain chemical and physical exfoliators, be it salicylic acid or micro particles. While some will be able to tolerate these daily (or even twice daily), for most we recommend using these only a handful of times a week, and using a more gentle cleanser the rest of the time.