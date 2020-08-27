How Often Should You Exfoliate? What Dermatologists Say
In the hopes of glowing, vibrant skin, sometimes we simply do too much. We try one too many trendy treatments, slather one too many masks, and add in too many unnecessary steps. This isn’t to say that experimenting with skin care or indulging in a longer routine is net negative—but it is to say you should know when you’ve gone too far.
This is especially true of exfoliation. Scrubbing, peeling, and sloughing off skin cells can be an incredibly satisfying thing—and often comes with impressive results. But going overboard is extremely harmful for skin, and can have some pretty serious repercussions.
Here, we speak to derms about how often you should be exfoliating.
How often should you exfoliate?
“Exfoliation is the process of removing dead skin cells,” board-certified dermatologist Raechele Cochran Gathers, M.D. reminds us. And the thing is, the epidermis actually uses dead cells as a layer of protection (read: we want those skin cells there!). The problem arises, however, when they accumulate too much and skin appears dull or said cells clog pores. And on the flip side, additional problems arise when you remove too much of that layer, as that will inhibit skin barrier function. That’s why finding an appropriate balance for your skin is key.
“The most important tip is that ‘less is more.’ You want to exfoliate just enough to increase cell turnover and reveal fresh new skin,” says Ife Rodney, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist and founder of Eternal Dermatology. “But be sure to not scratch or damage your skin by overusing these devices or products.”
Ok, but let’s put it into numbers, shall we? “Most people with normal or combination skin can get away with twice or even thrice weekly exfoliation,” she says. “Those with more mature, dry, or sensitive skin, may only want to exfoliate weekly.”
What does this mean IRL?
Where many people trip up, however, is what this looks like in real life. Sure, swiping skin with a peel pad or grabbing an enzyme mask is pretty easy to identify as exfoliating your skin. But does one count a mud mask? Or what should you do about serums with potent exfoliating acids, like alpha or beta hydroxy acids? And how to face washes play into this? It is true that exfoliation comes in a wide variety of forms, so in some cases you may be over exfoliating without even realizing it.
For example, masks that target oiliness, clogged pores, or acne usually contain an exfoliating agent of some kind (including but not limited to clay, charcoal, AHAs, BHAs, and physical scrubbers). Consider these as an exfoliant, even if it’s not directly marketed as such.
And don’t forget that glycolic and lactic acid serums are chemical exfoliators, and thus should be used in moderation—especially if they contain potent doses. (Some serums will have low enough concentrations of gentle acids that it’ll be fine with daily use, but ultimately that will be up to the individual.)
Many face washes contain chemical and physical exfoliators, be it salicylic acid or micro particles. While some will be able to tolerate these daily (or even twice daily), for most we recommend using these only a handful of times a week, and using a more gentle cleanser the rest of the time.
Skin types that exfoliation works best for:
For many (most) people, regular exfoliation has some pretty major benefits. However, if you have oily skin, congested pores, dullness, or have aging concerns, you may benefit from exfoliation more than most.
“Exfoliation can improve skin circulation, encourage skin turnover, and improve the absorption of certain skin care products. Exfoliation can help brighten dull skin and might even help in conditions like acne,” says Cochran Gathers.
Signs you shouldn’t be exfoliating:
OK, remember how we said everyone is different? Well, just in the same way some people can handle lots of exfoliation, some can’t handle it at all. “Exfoliation isn’t for everyone,” says Cochran Gather. “People with certain skin conditions, very sensitive skin, or those who use certain sensitizing skin care products may become more irritated with exfoliation, so before exfoliating, it’s important to know your skin type and be aware of any sensitivities that you may have.”
Another issue is that you can exfoliate too much initially and then need to take a break to let your skin come back to baseline. “Over exfoliation can strip the skin of its natural oils, which can lead to more breakouts, irritation, redness and inflammation of the skin,” says Cochran Gather. If you are experiencing any of these after introducing a new treatment, product, or device, consider easing up for a while until you go are able to slowly reintroduce it.
What about the body?
As for the body, you can generally use similar guidelines. If you tend to have dry skin, stick to once a week; Everyone else can manage two or three times a week.
The only thing to remember here is that you shouldn’t conflate a body exfoliator and face exfoliator. “Body exfoliators shouldn’t be used on the face. They are often thicker in consistency and contain higher concentrations of acids and could be too irritating for delicate facial skin,” says Cochran Gather “Likewise, using a facial exfoliation on your body may not be strong enough to give you the results you’re looking for.”
The takeaway.
Your skin requires a delicate balance of exfoliation. When you overdo it, you run the risk of damaging your skin barrier, resulting in irritation and inflammation. Don't do it enough, and you may be met with dullness or clogged pores. It may take a little guess-and-test, but the average person can handle 2-3 times a week.
