First up: If you're using salt, make sure it's not too harsh for your skin. “Coarse sea salt can be great for exfoliating rough feet, but can be a bit too tough for more sensitive parts of the body,” says Blankenship. Plescia agrees: “Although a body scrub can lead to healthier and smoother skin, it can also cause some skin irritation and redness if you use physical exfoliants that are too coarse." So you might want to stick with finer granules, especially if you have sensitive skin.

In terms of when to scrub, Blankenship mentions it's best to use in the shower, especially before shaving. “Exfoliating before shaving will lead to the smoothest shave ever,” she adds. Just make sure to follow that exfoliation with another emollient (like a body oil or moisturizer) post-shower; for extra-soft skin, you'll want to lock in the moisture right off the bat.

However, be mindful of how much you're scrubbing. Feeling like a product formulator can be rather exciting (we get it—DIY projects can bring so much joy), but know your limits; scrubbing every time you shower can run the risk of irritation. “Overly frequent use or rubbing too hard can aggravate your skin,” Plescia says.

Finally, a word on storage: You'll want to keep your body scrub in a dry place with a tight lid. While you might want to keep it in the shower (to easily dip your fingers in the jar whenever you please), Blankenship says exposing your scrub to water will easily lead to mold. As we know, a moist mixture can quickly become breeding ground for bacteria, especially all-natural formulas that don't include any preservatives. That said, find a drier spot to store: “I like to scoop some into a small bowl and bring it in the shower with me,” Blankenship adds.