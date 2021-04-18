The best skin care and beauty advice doesn't come on the back of a product label, in advertising or marketing verbiage, or require a shopping trip. It's actually the basic stuff: Get enough sleep; eat a balanced diet that works for you; move your body; get outdoors; keep stress under control as best you can; be mindful of your daily actions. These are the pillars for keeping your body—and, therefore, skin and hair—healthy.

Of course, there are real, valid reasons someone reaches for a product. It can be because you have a skin condition that needs both topical and internal intervention. It can be because you are protecting your skin from environmental concerns, like photodamage. It can be because life gets in the way of perfectly healthy habits, and sometimes a brightening serum and highlighter are just enough to make you feel more put together. It can be because, well, you just enjoy beauty products (that alone is enough of a reason!).

But ultimately, what we do for our overall health has the greatest impact on the long-term integrity of the skin and hair. A well-formulated serum can do wonders—but it can't replace basic acts of self-care.