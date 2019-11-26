Keratosis pilaris, or KP, is simply a buildup of keratin and dead skin cells within the hair follicles, which causes them to bulge and become irritated and inflamed, giving your skin a bumpy texture. Typically, KP appears on the backs of the arms, the fronts of the thighs, and sometimes on your butt, but it can also occur on your face (your cheeks in particular). And loads of people are affected—an estimated 50 to 80 percent of all adolescents and approximately 40 percent of adults.

But what makes you prone to those annoying red bumps while others get to flaunt their gloriously smooth upper arms? You can partially blame your parents. "It's a genetic and chronic condition, and dry skin can make it much worse," says Lisa Airan, M.D., an NYC-based dermatologist specializing in natural, high-tech skin care. It can be managed, she says, but only with continued therapy.

But more surprisingly, your diet may also exacerbate symptoms. "What I'm beginning to suspect is that this is a low-grade inflammation in the body that's showing up in the hair follicle," says holistic dermatologist Alan Dattner, M.D., adding that increasing your intake of certain nutrients and eliminating certain foods that contribute to inflammation and leaky gut (like gluten, for some) may help eliminate or reduce KP.