You can certainly try all of these strategies at once to up your chances of success, but if you do, just keep in mind that it may be hard to tell which particular strategy is working best. So, if you think your KP could be influenced by diet, Dattner recommends changing that first (giving it at least a month to see if you notice your skin calming down) and then incorporating some of the skin-smoothing products on this list to enhance the benefit. Villafranco agrees: "I recommend some less invasive steps first—simple changes may make your KP pack its bags without having to involve the prescription pad."