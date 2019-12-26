Finding natural skin care and makeup products for sensitive skin is difficult, to say the least—and when it comes to eczema, finding items that won't irritate any flare-ups makes the hunt even harder. While specific triggers differ for every eczema patient, most can agree that products with a hefty amount of preservatives or fragrances are a no-go, opting for hydrating, soothing formulas instead.

That's why we decided to consult four board-certified dermatologists for a curated list of the best natural skin care and makeup products for eczema-prone skin. These products are gentle, soothing, and can even help calm the angry redness. They also don't skimp on quality—these natural products contain rich, buttery textures that can rival any luxe formula.

See our selects below, and consider your flakes under control (or, at least, covered up by hypoallergenic concealer).