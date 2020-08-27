This 3-Day Reset Will Tame The Inflammation That's Causing Your Weight Gain

There's a reason our healthy intentions and diets are not always yielding the results they should. That reason is called inflammation. Here's what you need to know—we are all chemically unique. And what's healthy for me may not be healthy for you. This is called bio-individuality—we all respond to stimulus differently. Your weight and your health are simply your chemical response to the foods you're eating. My own practice treating thousands of clients has shown that even healthy foods can cause inflammation, which can pose serious problems not only for weight loss, but for short- and long-term health. Chronic low-grade inflammation can cause obesity, premature aging, and even disease.

Inflammation is an essential part of the body's healing system. Your immune system attacks anything in your body that it recognizes as foreign—like bacteria, viruses, pollen, and yes, even compounds in healthy foods. Choose the right foods, and you can reduce your risk of illness and reduce inflammatory-related weight gain. Consistently pick the foods that don't work for your chemistry and you can accelerate the inflammatory disease process, not to mention gain weight. The foods that can be highly inflammatory may surprise you; it can be foods like black beans, asparagus, oatmeal, and Greek yogurt.