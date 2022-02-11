These No-Fuss Tools Will Give You The Softest Skin Post-Shower

It may not be on the top of everyone's radar, but we're here to tell you that exfoliating gloves are a game-changing addition to your shower routine. Unlike your average washcloth or loofah, exfoliating gloves actively slough away dead skin cells and other impurities to reveal softer, smoother skin. Other more specific exfoliating benefits include preventing ingrown hairs around the bikini area or prepping skin for a streak-free faux tan.

Beyond polishing the skin, the actual use of these texture mitts further stimulates circulation through the massaging motions, which helps reduce fine lines and helps aid in lymph flow to reduce buildup and bloating.

Keep scrolling to find the best exfoliating glove for your needs, plus a few tips on how to improve your body care experience.