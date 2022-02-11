 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Beauty
8 Best Boxy Exfoliating Gloves For All Skin Types + Tips

8 Best Boxy Exfoliating Gloves For All Skin Types + Tips

Emily Rekstis
Contributing writer By Emily Rekstis
Contributing writer
Emily Rekstis is a freelance writer who has worked at Harper's Bazaar, Self, And UsWeekly. Her bylines appear in Healthline, Byrdie, Women's Health, MyDomaine, BuzzFeed, The Cut, Allure and many more.
These No-Fuss Tools Will Give You The Softest Skin Post-Shower

Image by Studio Firma / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
February 11, 2022 — 14:07 PM

It may not be on the top of everyone's radar, but we're here to tell you that exfoliating gloves are a game-changing addition to your shower routine. Unlike your average washcloth or loofah, exfoliating gloves actively slough away dead skin cells and other impurities to reveal softer, smoother skin. Other more specific exfoliating benefits include preventing ingrown hairs around the bikini area or prepping skin for a streak-free faux tan.

Beyond polishing the skin, the actual use of these texture mitts further stimulates circulation through the massaging motions, which helps reduce fine lines and helps aid in lymph flow to reduce buildup and bloating.

Keep scrolling to find the best exfoliating glove for your needs, plus a few tips on how to improve your body care experience.  

Face Halo Body Exfoliator

No-fuss and efficient, this dual-sided mitt has a wet and dry side to use in or out of the shower. The HaloTech fibers polish the skin to boost radiance and smooth skin's texture, whether you have time to hop in the shower or not.

Body Exfoliator, Face Halo ($22)

Face Halo Body Exfoliator
Face Halo

Fur Mitt Trio

Say goodbye to ingrown hairs! These mitts were designed to wear on your fingers versus your entire hand to help target smaller areas, specifically the bikini line. Half-cotton, half-nylon, these little guys are also dual-sided with a more textured side for tough areas and a gentler option for those with sensitive skin.

Mitt Trio, Fur ($16)

Fur Mitt Trio
Fur

Cleanlogic Detoxifying Charcoal Exfoliating Body Gloves

Infused with charcoal, not only does the texture of the gloves buff skin for a physical exfoliation, but the charcoal also draws out dirt and other impurities for an all-around detoxing experience. With the ability to be used 30 to 60 times, that's both economical and eco-friendly.

Detoxifying Charcoal Exfoliating Body Gloves, Cleanlogic ($10)

Cleanlogic Detoxifying Charcoal Exfoliating Body Gloves
Cleanlogic

Earth Therapeutics Exfoliating Hydro Gloves

To exfoliate as you cleanse, these super-soft gloves are made from gently woven nylon. Even though it is still a subtle physical exfoliant that will deliver results, it won't scratch or hurt along the way. And since it's an actual glove and not a mitt, you can target smaller areas thanks to the finger separation.

Exfoliating Hydro Gloves, Earth Therapeutics ($5)

Earth Therapeutics Exfoliating Hydro Gloves
Earth Therapeutics

Come Clean Exfoliating Mitt

When a brand only carries one product — you know it's got to be good. Come Clean Exfoliating Mitt uses natural fibers to visibly exfoliate the skin for seriously soft results in record time. It may be a bit pricier, but it does not disappoint.

Exfoliating Mitt, Come Clean ($40)

Come Clean
Come Clean Exfoliating Mitt

No1Illune 100% Silk Exfoliating Body Glove

If it's a more luxurious spa experience you're after, this is the glove for you. It's made from 100% woven silk viscose. Soak your skin for 10 to 15 minutes before use, and this mitt will slough away dead skin cells for silky-smooth results.

100% Silk Exfoliating Body Glove, No1Illune ($15)

No1Illune 100% Silk Exfoliating Body Glove
No1Illune

EcoTools Bath & Shower Gloves

This is another great, affordable option for those who want to exfoliate their body as they wash in the shower. It's durable yet soft enough for regular use and needs to be replaced every 30 days. Plus, the finger separation allows you to focus on specific areas if need be.

Bath & Shower Gloves, EcoTools ($3.99)

EcoTools Bath & Shower Gloves
EcoTools

AMELIORATE Exfoliating Body Mitt

This simple black mitt may be gentle, but it's truly great for people with dry, rough skin. Use it on dry skin before showering, and then wash away the dead skin cells and impurities to seriously soft and smooth results. The best part is, you can even get up to six months' use out of this pick.

Exfoliating Body Mitt, AMELIORATE ($14)

AMELIORATE Exfoliating Body Mitt
AMELIORATE
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

3 tips to improve your exfoliating experience  

Though it may seem self-explanatory, there are a few things you can do to ensure your exfoliating gloves get the job done efficiently and effectively:

1. Glove care & cleaning tip

Since each product is made from different materials, care instructions may vary depending on the fabric. With most of them, you can also do a light machine wash in a washing machine, though others you may just want to rinse thoroughly with warm water and leave out to air dry. Make sure when you air dry, after you run it through the machine or rinse, it is left in a non-damp area to avoid bacteria buildup. This means that it should never remain in the shower.

You'll eventually need to replace, though this also varies. If you want to be on the safe side, replace it after two to three months.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

2. How and when to use exfoliating gloves

Exfoliating gloves are a great addition to your shower routine once or twice a week. If you have super-sensitive skin, you'll want to stick to a once-a-week exfoliation, but if your skin can handle it, twice a week is a good regular regimen.

When using these mitts or gloves, you'll want to move in circular motions with gentle pressure. There's no need to press down too hard, the textures and fabrics will do the work for you. Sometimes, you might want to incorporate a body wash with gloves, but most of the time all that's necessary is warm water and the glove. 

3. Post-exfoliation care tip

postbiotic body lotion

postbiotic body lotion

Ultra-hydrating formula that nourishes your skin barrier

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(12)
postbiotic body lotion

There's really only one thing you need to do after using an exfoliating glove and that is to moisturize. Regular exfoliation is great to improve dry skin, but hydrating ingredients like softening butters and antioxidants will help maintain the results longer. You can check out our favorite body lotions for some recommendations.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

mbg's review process

At mbg, high standards are earned—and there are no shortcuts. Our beauty editors stay up to date on the latest ingredient research and innovation. It's a dynamic, continuously evolving space, and it's important we look into the science so we can make informed choices about which formulas earn our stamp of approval (figuratively speaking).

Our high standards also come from testing products—many, many products. Our editors and writers rigorously test and research the products featured in our roundups to offer you the best, most informed recommendations. When we write reviews, you can trust we spend quality time with the formulas: We don't simply rave about products we've slathered on the back of our hands. We endorse products we've tried and loved. 

Learn more about our testing process and clean beauty standards here

 

postbiotic body lotion
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(12)
postbiotic body lotion

postbiotic body lotion

Ultra-hydrating formula that nourishes your skin barrier

postbiotic body lotion

postbiotic body lotion

Ultra-hydrating formula that nourishes your skin barrier

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(12)
postbiotic body lotion
Emily Rekstis
Emily Rekstis Contributing writer
Emily Rekstis is a freelance writer, editor and content creator. After serving as the beauty assistant at Harper's Bazaar and Self magazine, she went on to cover celebrity beauty and...

More On This Topic

Beauty

The Way You Breathe Might Make Your Skin 42% Drier — Experts Explain

Jamie Schneider
The Way You Breathe Might Make Your Skin 42% Drier — Experts Explain
Home

The Best Way To Keep Mold Out Of Your Bathroom — With Or Without An Exhaust Fan

Michael Rubino
The Best Way To Keep Mold Out Of Your Bathroom — With Or Without An Exhaust Fan
Home

This All-Star Cleaner Can Be Used In Infinite Ways: Find Our Top 14 Here

Emma Loewe
This All-Star Cleaner Can Be Used In Infinite Ways: Find Our Top 14 Here
Recipes

5 Better-For-You Cocktails To Make For A Classy Or Cozy Night In

Olivia Giacomo
5 Better-For-You Cocktails To Make For A Classy Or Cozy Night In
Love

I'm A Couples' Therapist & This Is One Thing Lasting Relationships Have In Common

Kelly Gonsalves
I'm A Couples' Therapist & This Is One Thing Lasting Relationships Have In Common
Integrative Health

6 Surprising Benefits Of Vitamin D You've Probably Never Heard

Morgan Chamberlain
6 Surprising Benefits Of Vitamin D You've Probably Never Heard
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Sex

20 Steamy Role-Play Ideas For Tapping Into Your Wildest Fantasies In Bed

Kesiena Boom, M.S.
20 Steamy Role-Play Ideas For Tapping Into Your Wildest Fantasies In Bed
Integrative Health

6 Sleep-Promoting Desserts That Won't Spike Your Blood Sugar

Julia Guerra
6 Sleep-Promoting Desserts That Won't Spike Your Blood Sugar
Love

The Best Dating Apps To Try In 2022, Based On What You're Looking For

Julie Nguyen
The Best Dating Apps To Try In 2022, Based On What You're Looking For
Recipes

Make This: A Neurologist's Fiber-Rich Smoothie Recipe That Tastes Like Dessert

David Perlmutter, M.D.
Make This: A Neurologist's Fiber-Rich Smoothie Recipe That Tastes Like Dessert
Recipes

I'm A Nutrition Scientist & These Are My 4 Favorite Anti-Inflammatory Spices

Kanchan Koya, Ph.D.
I'm A Nutrition Scientist & These Are My 4 Favorite Anti-Inflammatory Spices
Integrative Health

A Functional MD's 3 Daily Tips For Hormone Balance (One May Surprise You)

Jason Wachob
A Functional MD's 3 Daily Tips For Hormone Balance (One May Surprise You)
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/best-exfoliating-gloves
postbiotic body lotion

Ultra-hydrating formula that nourishes your skin barrier

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
postbiotic body lotion

Your article and new folder have been saved!