How To Get Rid Of Ingrown Hairs: 8 Tips From Dermatologists

The woes of ingrowns, those pesky, inflamed, red bumps. They pop up anywhere from bikini lines and beards to backs and legs—and if you happen to be prone to them, you know how frustrating it can be to treat them. The pimple-like bumps are actually hairs trapped inside their own follicles, and they can start attracting buildup, sebum, and dirt, resulting in an inflamed angry boil. And to remedy it, you may be tempted to reach for the tweezers and tools to do your own extractions, but stop right now. There are safer ways to tend to them that won't leave marks and scars (especially important for delicate areas like the jawline).