How To Get Rid Of Ingrown Hairs: 8 Tips From Dermatologists

Where you get them may help evaluate what’s triggering your ingrown. In growns tend to appear anywhere in which we regularly shave. "When you shave, the free edge of the hair is cut below the surface of the skin. When the free edge of the hair becomes trapped within the skin, it will grow on itself and curl under the skin rather than growing freely to the surface,” board-certified dermatologist board-certified dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, M.D. previously explained to us.

The other areas we tend to get them more or are areas hwere the hair is coarser, be that the beard, bikini reginon, nape of the neck, or so one. This is because coarser hair can get trapped under the skin easier, as well as creates more irritation (therefore, causes a deeper, more inflamed ingrown that you’re more likely to notice).

Identifying where you are more prone to them may help you understand what you’re next steps are: If you regularly get them on your beard, you may need to evaluate the products you’re using that may be triggering the clogged pores in the first place. If you get them in your bikini line, perhaps you may need to consider another form of hair removal than shaving.