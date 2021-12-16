Don't Overlook These 3 Things When Caring For Dry Skin, Derms Say

Come winter, keeping my skin hydrated can feel like a full-time job. The cold, dry air literally sucks the moisture right out of my epidermis (the actual term for it is transepidermal water loss, it’s much more common in arid weather, at night, and for those with a weakened skin barrier.) Not to mention, our bodies have fewer oil glands than our face, and can be more susceptible to dry, flaky, ashy skin. That’s why I make finding a good body lotion such a high priority for my routine.

And as is true in almost all things regarding beauty, how effective a skin care step will be all comes down to formulation. Finding a well-rounded lotion will keep your skin hydrated all day long by trapping in water (without constant re-application), soften and smooth the appearance, protect it from environmental stressors, nurture the microbiome, and strengthen the barrier framework. That may sound like a tall order for a product, but don’t worry, we broke down exactly what to look for in your daily lotion—complete with tips from derms.