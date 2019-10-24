I liken the world of moisturizers to a spectrum—it's not an exact comparison, but it does help you visualize it: On one end you have options that pull water into the skin, and on the other, there are those that act as a seal, keeping all water in. And at various points on this spectrum, you have humectants, emollients, and occlusives—words you might see pop up in beauty stories or on a visit to a dermatologist's office.

If I wasn't a beauty editor, I would have no idea what these words meant. But understanding them is actually incredibly important—they dictate how you should use and layer your products. It's one of those concepts that once you understand, the world of skin care just makes more sense.

And the first thing you should know is that the below are categories of ingredients: each specifying a different set of qualities, board-certified dermatologist Keira Barr, M.D. tells me (who also medically reviewed this article). This is why you don't see a serum called a "Humectant Serum"; rather, it'll be identified as the specific ingredient itself, like "Hyaluronic Acid Serum." The other thing to note is these products are usually formulated with some combination of the three—unless you're putting a raw ingredient on your skin.

So let's dive into the specifics, shall we?