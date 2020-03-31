Lactic acid is an alpha hydroxyl acid (AHA), better known as an exfoliating acid that sloughs off dead skin cells (not all acids exfoliate; looking at you hyaluronic acid). The acid is actually derived from milk (however, you can find vegan options‚, and is found in professional peels or infused in over the counter skin care products including serums, cleansers, creams and treatments. According to board-certified dermatologist Ellen Marmur, M.D., it is generally used to exfoliate the skin, lighten dark spots, and improve the look of fine lines and wrinkles.

When it comes to AHAs, lactic acid has one of the larger molecules in the group which means it can’t penetrate as deeply as others. This means all of the hard work of the acid happens on the surface of the skin, which decreases the amount of irritation and helps to protect the skin barrier. So, no matter if you have sensitive skin or not, if you’ve found that other AHAs cause irritation, try swapping for the gentler lactic acid with the same benefits.