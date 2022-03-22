Many common hair and skin care products contain jojoba oil, but even on its own, jojoba oil1 is a powerhouse for your clean beauty routine. It's rich in beauty-boosting ingredients like vitamin E, vitamin B complex, copper, and zinc. Many oils are comedogenic, meaning they clog your pores and may not be good for those with acne-prone skin. But, because of the chemical structure, jojoba oil is different (more on that later). There are countless benefits of jojoba oil, along with many different ways to use it.