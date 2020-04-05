“Jojoba oil's main benefit is moisture,” notes naturopathic doctor Tess Marshall, N.D. And what’s so great about it is that it’s suitable for both hair and skin. “So when it comes to hair you'll commonly see it in hydrating and moisturizing shampoos or conditioners. It also makes a great addition to any deep conditioning mask. When hair is dry and weak, it's prone to breakage and split ends.”

As for skin, the oil is pretty close structurally to our own natural oils. “Jojoba makes an excellent moisturizer for dryness since the active components of jojoba oil mimic the body's natural oils due to its waxy nature,” Marshall. “The oil is made up of mostly fatty acids and wax esters. This includes helping dry or flaky skin on the scalp for conditions such as dandruff and seborrheic dermatitis.”

Much like facial moisturizer and leave-in conditioner, jojoba oil should be applied as a final step for your skin and hair routines to lock in water and any other previously used product. You can apply four to six drops of oil directly to your face as a moisturizer, and three to five drops to your conditioner or one to two drops to damp hair after showering.