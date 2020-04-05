7 Beauty Benefits Of Jojoba Oil For Hair, Face & More
Nature is abound with good-for-you ingredients. One of the most impressive? Well that has to be jojoba oil. Jojoba oil is one of those multi-tasking miracle workers that aids everything beauty related, and just a few drops can go a long way in promoting overall skin and hair health.
What is Jojoba Oil?
Jojoba oil is the liquid extracted from the seeds of a perennial shrub called the Simmondsia chinensis plant. One of its most popular uses is for cosmetics thanks to its long shelf life, and today it remains a popular ingredient in skin and hair care products. But alone, jojoba oil is a powerhouse for your clean beauty routine. It’s rich in beauty-boosting ingredients like vitamin E, vitamin B complex, copper, and zinc.
1. It’s a natural hydrator for both hair and skin.
“Jojoba oil's main benefit is moisture,” notes naturopathic doctor Tess Marshall, N.D. And what’s so great about it is that it’s suitable for both hair and skin. “So when it comes to hair you'll commonly see it in hydrating and moisturizing shampoos or conditioners. It also makes a great addition to any deep conditioning mask. When hair is dry and weak, it's prone to breakage and split ends.”
As for skin, the oil is pretty close structurally to our own natural oils. “Jojoba makes an excellent moisturizer for dryness since the active components of jojoba oil mimic the body's natural oils due to its waxy nature,” Marshall. “The oil is made up of mostly fatty acids and wax esters. This includes helping dry or flaky skin on the scalp for conditions such as dandruff and seborrheic dermatitis.”
Much like facial moisturizer and leave-in conditioner, jojoba oil should be applied as a final step for your skin and hair routines to lock in water and any other previously used product. You can apply four to six drops of oil directly to your face as a moisturizer, and three to five drops to your conditioner or one to two drops to damp hair after showering.
2. A good option for acne prone people.
Jojoba is structurally similar to sebum, the oily substance the sebaceous glands secrete as a natural way to keep the skin and hair moisturized. Jojoba can reduce skin oiliness by modulating your skin’s natural sebum production. And thanks to its high levels of iodine, the oil balances bacteria overgrowth that can cause breakouts.
“A benefit of Jojoba which usually gets missed is that it is a natural repellent for microbes and helps prevent any bacterial growth on the skin,” says Lucy Xu, a London-based skin care specialist. “This means if applied onto the skin, it will protect against developing skin conditions such as acne.”
3. Anti-inflammatory.
As any skin care aficionado knows, inflammation is not your skin’s friend. It wreaks havoc in a myriad of ways, including triggering breakouts to breaking down collagen. “Jojoba oil also has anti-inflammatory properties which can help prevent and soothe skin conditions such as eczema and rosacea,” says Xu. “It works to calm down any angry red areas, as well as to soothe any chaffing of the skin.” Its anti-inflammatory properties come from its high antioxidant content: Antioxidants target inflammation by neutralizing free radicals and tempering oxidative stress.
4. It’s a hair strengthener.
Who doesn’t want fuller, thicker hair? Along with replenishing moisture in the hair, which can combat dryness, dandruff and itchiness, jojoba oil may help hair loss thanks to its antioxidant properties. One of the major causes of hair loss is oxidative stress triggered by pollution, mental stress, and diet. So if you up your antioxidant usage (both internally and topically), theoretically it may help reverse excessive hair loss. Not only that, but jojoba oil can also improve strand’s resistance to breakage—and with less breakage, comes fuller, longer hair.
5. It naturally improves fine lines.
Looking to improve the appearance of fine lines, boost elasticity, and tighten the skin? Vitamin E is an ingredient you’ll often see show up on the back of bottles that come with hefty price tags and are chock-full additives you might not want. Jojoba oil is rich in vitamin E—a nutrient that works as an antioxidant to strengthen the capillary walls in the skin while improving elasticity and hydration. Research has even found that jojoba oil stimulates collagen synthesis.
“You may find it used in sunscreens, as it has been shown to help prevent damage to collagen from UV rays. This can be very helpful if you are looking to prevent sun damage and age better. You can drop a few drops into your favorite sunscreen if it doesn't already have it,” says Marshall.
6. It prevents razor burn.
Razor burn is nothing short of a bummer. Well, not only does jojoba oil have anti-inflammatory properties, and has been found to decrease the formation of wounds and speed up the healing process. This—along with the fact that it’s highly moisturizing, which softens the hair follicles—makes jojoba oil a key player in a flawless shave. Rub a few drops onto the skin surface before shaving and a few once dried off after you shave.
7. It’s a natural makeup remover.
Skip the wipes for removing makeup—they are notorious for causing irritation and aren’t very eco-friendly. Jojoba oil comes to the rescue as a safe and effective alternative. The hypoallergenic oil removes dirt, makeup and bacteria easily. You can apply three to five drops of jojoba oil to a pad to wipe off makeup and general grime from the day.
