10 Beauty Benefits Of Jojoba Oil For Hair, Face & More
Nature is abound with good-for-you ingredients. One of the most impressive? Well, that has to be jojoba oil. Jojoba oil is one of those multitasking miracle workers that aids everything beauty-related, and just a few drops can go a long way in promoting overall skin and hair health.
What is jojoba oil?
Jojoba oil is the liquid extracted from the seeds of a perennial shrub called the Simmondsia Chinensis. This shrub is part of the Buxaceae family that grows wild in the desert areas of Arizona, California, Mexico, and Egypt. Because jojoba oil has very low levels of triglycerides, it’s extraordinarily shelf-stable. This makes it an ideal choice for cosmetic products.
Many common hair and skin care products contain jojoba oil, but even on its own, jojoba oil1 is a powerhouse for your clean beauty routine. It's rich in beauty-boosting ingredients like vitamin E, vitamin B complex, copper, and zinc. Many oils are comedogenic, meaning they clog your pores and may not be good for those with acne-prone skin. But, because of the chemical structure, jojoba oil is different (more on that later). There are countless benefits of jojoba oil, along with many different ways to use it.
We’ve compiled a list of 10 different ways to use jojoba oil in your routine to better your hair, skin, and nails.
It's a natural hydrator for both hair and skin.
"Jojoba oil's main benefit is moisture," notes naturopathic doctor Tess Marshall, N.D. And what's so great about it is that it's suitable for both hair and skin. "So when it comes to hair, you'll commonly see it in hydrating and moisturizing shampoos or conditioners. It also makes a great addition to any deep conditioning mask. When hair is dry and weak, it's prone to breakage and split ends."
As for skin, the oil is pretty close structurally2 to our own natural oils. "Jojoba makes an excellent moisturizer for dryness since the active components of jojoba oil mimic the body's natural oils due to its waxy nature," Marshall says. "The oil is made up of mostly fatty acids and wax esters. This includes helping dry or flaky skin on the scalp for conditions such as dandruff and seborrheic dermatitis."
Much like facial moisturizer and leave-in conditioner, jojoba oil should be applied as a final step for your skin and hair routines to lock in water and any other previously used product. You can apply four to six drops of oil directly to your face as a moisturizer, and three to five drops to your conditioner or one to two drops to damp hair after showering.
It's good option for acne-prone people.
Jojoba is structurally similar to sebum, the oily substance the sebaceous glands secrete as a natural way to keep the skin and hair moisturized. Jojoba can reduce skin oiliness by modulating your skin's natural sebum production. And thanks to its high levels of iodine3, the oil balances bacteria overgrowth that can cause breakouts.
"A benefit of jojoba, which usually gets missed is that it is a natural repellent for microbes and helps prevent any bacterial growth on the skin," says Lucy Xu, a London-based skin care specialist. "This means if applied onto the skin, it will protect against developing skin conditions such as acne."
It's anti-inflammatory.
As any skin care aficionado knows, inflammation is not your skin's friend. It wreaks havoc in a myriad of ways, from triggering breakouts4 to breaking down collagen. "Jojoba oil also has anti-inflammatory properties5, which can help prevent and soothe skin conditions such as eczema and rosacea," says Xu. "It works to calm down any angry red areas, as well as to soothe any chafing of the skin." Its anti-inflammatory properties come from its high antioxidant content: Antioxidants target inflammation by neutralizing free radicals and tempering oxidative stress.
It can soothe sunburns
Jojoba oil has high levels of vitamin E and is a powerful antioxidant. Adding a few drops of jojoba oil to your after-sun routine or favorite body lotion may help speed up the healing process. "Use of vitamin E may help manage signs of inflammation, like redness and swelling, by decreasing production of inflammatory mediators such as prostaglandins6 and interleukins," dual board-certified dermatologist Brendan Camp, M.D. previously told mbg. “Its anti-inflammatory effect on the skin can also help inhibit skin damage after sunlight exposure.”
It's a hair strengthener.
Who doesn't want fuller, thicker hair? Along with replenishing moisture in the hair, which can combat dryness, dandruff, and itchiness, jojoba oil may help hair loss thanks to its antioxidant properties. One of the major causes of hair loss is oxidative stress triggered by pollution, mental stress, and diet. So if you up your antioxidant usage (both internally and topically), theoretically it may help reverse excessive hair loss. Not only that, but jojoba oil can also improve strands' resistance to breakage7—and with less breakage comes fuller, longer hair.
It’s a lightweight cuticle oil
Although cutting your cuticles at home may not be the best idea, you should keep continuing to moisturize them on a regular basis to prevent any dryness and peeling. Jojoba oil is incredibly moisturizing (remember: it’s high in Vitamin E) and works great as a cuticle oil. If you’re not loving the idea of having oil on your hands throughout the day, feel free to apply it before bed and let your cuticles soak up the goodness overnight for mess-free and easy nail care.
It naturally improves fine lines.
Looking to improve the appearance of fine lines, boost elasticity, and tighten the skin? Vitamin E is an ingredient you'll often see show up on the back of bottles that come with hefty price tags and are chock-full additives you might not want. Jojoba oil is rich in vitamin E—a nutrient that works as an antioxidant to strengthen the capillary walls in the skin while improving elasticity and hydration. Research has even found that jojoba oil stimulates collagen synthesis8.
"You may find it used in sunscreens, as it has been shown to help prevent damage to collagen from UV rays. This can be very helpful if you are looking to prevent sun damage and age better. You can drop a few drops into your favorite sunscreen if it doesn't already have it," says Marshall.
It prevents razor burn.
Razor burn is nothing short of a bummer. Well, not only does jojoba oil have anti-inflammatory properties but has been found9 to decrease the formation of wounds and speed up the healing process. This—along with the fact that it's highly moisturizing, which softens the hair follicles—makes jojoba oil a key player in a flawless shave. Rub a few drops onto the skin surface before shaving and a few once dried off after you shave.
It can fade stretch marks & scars
Vitamin E is often used to reduce the appearance of stretch marks and scars. Although it won’t fully rid your stretch marks forever (and that’s okay, because stretch marks are normal), jojoba oil could be a great addition to your pre-establihsed routine for healing stretch marks and scars because of the Vitamin E content.
It's a natural makeup remover.
Skip the wipes for removing makeup—they are notorious for causing irritation and aren't very eco-friendly. There are tons of cleansing balms out there, and some of which even include jojoba oil. The hypoallergenic oil removes dirt, makeup, and bacteria easily. You can apply three to five drops of jojoba oil to a reusable pad to wipe off makeup and general grime from the day. Not to mention, it won’t burn your eyes like some other chemical-heavy makeup removers might.
The takeaway.
When nature creates something as versatile and nourishing as jojoba oil, why not add it into your routine? Not only is jojoba oil an amazing skin moisturizer, but it also contains high levels of Vitamin E, making it great for improving fine lines, strengthening hair, soothing sunburns, nourishing the cuticles and so much more. Because its structure is so similar to the sebum our skin creates, jojoba oil is a standout natural ingredient for those with acne-prone skin as well.
9 Sources
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/24442052
- https://www.sciencedirect.com/topics/agricultural-and-biological-sciences/jojoba-oil
- https://www.jaad.org/article/S0190-9622%2806%2901198-4/fulltext
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3780801/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5796020/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3081099/
- https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/18482015/?from_term=jojoba+oil+and+hair+loss&from_pos=2
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/21211559
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/15629254