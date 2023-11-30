13 All-Natural Moisturizers You Can Find In The Kitchen

People also love it because they find it absorbs easier than other, thicker oils (there's likely some truth there: It's a monounsaturated fat, which has higher permeability rates for the dermis6 ). However, coconut oil has also been found to be comedogenic—pore-clogging—in some patients. It's also very high in lauric acid, which can accumulate in the top layer of the skin without penetrating, leaving the skin drier over time if used too much.