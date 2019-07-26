A Natural Beauty Expert Shares 2 Must-Have Skin Care Recipes

When I started my company, I was working full-time but had been making products on the side for myself, family, and friends. Playing alchemist in my kitchen was where you would find me those days, or, for inspiration, hiking in the Berkeley hills, full of fragrant eucalyptus groves.

I began to study and understand the beautiful raw ingredients that came from plants and their many uses in self-care. It was exhilarating to be able to count the ingredients I put in my products on my hands and know exactly what they were, why they were there, and where they came from. I believe that these oils, butters, and extracts from plants and minerals can help make our skin, hair, body, and spirit healthier and more vibrant.