It’s a little different from regular oats, which have the ability to decrease inflammation in their own right. Oats contain different types of phenols that have their own antioxidant and anti-inflammatory activity, says board-certified dermatologist Zenovia Gabriel, M.D., FAAD.

But when you finely grind and boil oats, you can extract colloidal material; this gel-like substance has a rather high lipid content (30 percent, to be exact). “These are the same moisture trapping molecules that are plentiful in pre-pubescent skin,” says board-certified dermatologist Loretta Ciraldo M.D., FAAD. In other words, colloidal oats aren’t just regular oats—they have significant antioxidant properties that are unique to their make-up.

Here, we break down the benefits of using colloidal oatmeal in skin care: