“Colloidal oatmeal has been used for a variety of skin conditions in the past,” says Xu. "It has been shown to have antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and antimicrobial properties, but its most effective use is reducing itching and repairing the skin barrier.”

He adds, “those that have dealt with eczema, for example, have found relief from products that use colloidal oatmeal.” However, the healing properties of colloidal oatmeal and oat extract can help anyone ease redness and irritation. Plus, it’s safe for sensitive skin types.

However, Lamb notes that colloidal oatmeal isn’t the best ingredient for those with celiac disease as it can cause an allergic reaction.