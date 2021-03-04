Irritated skin comes down to skin barrier function. “[Your skin barrier] protects us from mechanical injury, low humidity, cold, heat, sun, wind, chemical exposure, bacteria, viruses, fungi, and other pathogens," explains board-certified dermatologist Hadley King, M.D., stating that, "a healthy barrier is critical to normal skin function." And when your skin isn’t doing this—when it’s not performing its function—you start to see symptoms show up in the form of inflammation and irritation.

However, there’s a major problem that comes with tending to irritated skin: There are many, many reasons your skin’s barrier may become compromised and thus your skin may become angry! And with a plethora of reasons, come a plethora of remedies. (Or it can even be a combination of a few factors that contribute to the skin’s inflamed state—further complicating the matter.)

So in order to decide what solution may work for you, you’ll need to first understand why the irritation might be occurring—and what, exactly, is causing damage to the skin barrier. Once you have a better understanding of that, you can put in the work to calm your finicky complexion.