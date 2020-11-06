Calendula Benefits: 4 Major Beauty Benefits, Cautions + How To Use It
Botanical extracts and ingredients run the gamut, from oils extracted from seeds, vitamins from fruits and vegetables, antioxidants from algae, and so much more. One area that the beauty industry has long used as a source of skin care inspiration is flowers, those delicate things you keep around your home and garden.
This is because flowers—rose and lavender, for example—contain important nutrients, anti-inflammatory benefits, and skin-healing properties. Here’s another one to add to your arsenal, if you haven’t already—as its skin care benefits certainly deserve your attention.
Calendula is a superstar beauty ingredient we have come to adore. Here’s why.
What is calendula?
Calendula, sometimes called marigolds, is a type of perennial flower that is characterized by a big, beautiful sunshine orange blossom that is native to the Mediterranean area. It is a trusted herb that has been used for centuries by many cultures and traditions, including by cultures in its native Mediterranean region, as well as Ayurveda and Traditional Chinese Medicine.
For skin care purposes, what you’re applying to your skin is actually calendula oil. The oil is extracted from the petals, stems, and seeds (much like rose is typically rose oil). ”Calendula oil is an extract obtained from the marigold plant,” board certified dermatologist Joshua Ziechner, M.D. says. “It is commonly used in skincare products for its anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties.” From there it can be formulated into creams, oil blends, and serums. Along with skin care, it can be brewed into tea or used as an herb in foods.
What are the skin care benefits?
The primary way calendula is marketed in skin care is that it’s “soothing” for the skin—and considering the below properties, it’s no wonder.
1. It's anti-Inflammatory.
Inflammation wreaks havoc on the skin: It breaks down collagen, causes irritation, and can trigger skin conditions. Inflammation comes from a variety of factors, as well, from stress, diet, and external aggressors like pollution of UV exposure. Well, “calendula can be used on a variety of skin types—and has been reported to help improve inflammatory skin conditions like eczema and psoriasis,“ says Ziechner.
2. It contains antioxidants.
Antioxidants are a beloved skin care ingredient for good reason, as they neutralize free radicals and help our bodies avoid oxidative stress—both of which lead to premature aging, collagen and elastin breakdown, and a whole host of other issues. Calendula contains carotenoids and flavonoids. And because of these antioxidants the plant has been shown to help wounds heal faster, plump skin through hydration and circulation, and (again) prevent inflammation.
3. It's antimicrobial.
As you may know your body is covered with trillions of microbes—including bacteria and fungi—collectively called the microbiome. When balanced, these all play an important part in keeping skin healthy. It’s when a certain strain (or strains) become overgrown that issues arise: “Its antimicrobial benefits make it useful in addressing issues like dandruff, diaper rash, and even acne,” says Ziechner. See, dandruff, rashes, and acne are all triggered by overgrowth of certain fungi and bacteria, which calendula can help manage.
4. It can be hydrating.
There’s a reason the plant is often formulated into hydrating creams: It offers plenty of hydration in and of itself. This is due to the fatty acids in the oil—like linoleic acid—that provides nutrients to help support your skin barrier function. When your skin barrier function is healthy, it’s better able to keep in water and stays hydrated.
5 ways to use it on your routine.
Like most medicinal plants with century’s worth of use, there are a lot of ways you can use this, from DIY tinctures to bath brews and more.
- Serums and creams. The most obvious, of course, is to find it in skin care products. It is most commonly found in serums, oils, and creams. Simply look for Calendula Officinalis on the label—or several products market it as the active ingredient, which makes your label reading much easier. We are particularly fond of Naturpoathica's Calendula Essential Hydrating Cream.
- Hair care. Because it may help ease dandruff, you can actually find it in several shampoos—including baby safe ones—to help ease inflammation of the scalp and manage the fungal overgrowth.
- Essential oil tincture. You can make your own EO tincture by adding a few drops of calendula essential oil to a carrier like jojoba or argan. Never put an essential oil directly on the skin.
- Take a bath. If you have the whole plant, you can simply add the flower heads and petals to a warm bath—not only is it beautiful, but the brew will offer some of the skin soothing qualities as well.
- DIY mask. Enjoy a cup of calendula tea? Great—you can use the herbs inside the bag for an at-home soothing mask. Steep 2 bags of calendula tea for 8 minutes. Remove tea bags from water, let it cool to the touch, and squeeze out excess. Open tea bags into ½ cup plain yogurt and ¼ cup rolled oats. Mix well and apply to a clean face. Leave on for 15 minutes. Wipe off with a cloth and rinse well.
Any cautions?
Like any herb or botanical, it runs the risk of being allergic—especially if you already know you are allergic to marigolds. And as always, patch test any new product: This is important for everyone, but particularly true if you have sensitive and easily irritated skin. “In the event that you develop a red, itchy rash, make sure to remove the product right away,” says Ziechner. “Calendula may lead to an allergic reaction in the skin, and it actually cross reacts with other plant allergies including ragweed and chrysanthemums.”
The takeaway.
This botanical has years of use for its healing and soothing properties, which make it a favorite for skin care formulators and DIY enthusiasts alike. If you are looking for an ingredient that can help keep skin hydrated, temper inflammation, and do a host of other things, calendula might be for you.
