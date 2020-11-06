Botanical extracts and ingredients run the gamut, from oils extracted from seeds, vitamins from fruits and vegetables, antioxidants from algae, and so much more. One area that the beauty industry has long used as a source of skin care inspiration is flowers, those delicate things you keep around your home and garden.

This is because flowers—rose and lavender, for example—contain important nutrients, anti-inflammatory benefits, and skin-healing properties. Here’s another one to add to your arsenal, if you haven’t already—as its skin care benefits certainly deserve your attention.

Calendula is a superstar beauty ingredient we have come to adore. Here’s why.