5 Teas That Will Make Your Skin Glow

Your skin is your body's largest organ and it has the potential to absorb many ingredients that you apply topically to it.

On the negative side, potentially toxic chemicals and carcinogens can find their way into your bloodstream through creams, perfumes, and cosmetics.

On the positive side, you can take charge of what goes into your body, through foods and daily care products, and reap the benefits of what nature has to offer us.

Herbal teas are a wonderful addition to your daily skin care regimen. Teas such as green, black, and peppermint are aromatically uplifting and can help to tighten pores. Chamomile and lavender flowers are calming and can help to reduce inflammation.

The next time you steep some herbal tea, keep the used tea bags, open them up, and use them in your face masks and scrubs.