Elderberry Benefits: Pros, Cons, & Creative Ways To Use Them
Strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries aren’t the only berries that deserve a place in your heart (and stomach). Elderberries, found in dietary supplements, also have some intriguing health benefits to their name.
Though you won’t see them sold in the produce section of the grocery store (since in their fresh, uncooked form they can cause dangerous side effects), elderberry supplements may boost respiratory health, tone down inflammation, and more.
Here are the latest science-backed elderberry benefits, plus some tips on how to work the berry into your routine.
The need-to-knows:
- Elderberries seem to benefit respiratory health: Research has found some benefits for treating upper respiratory tract infections with elderberry supplements.
- But you need to be careful how you eat them: Cooked elderberries can be found in both supplements and food products, but raw ones are dangerous to eat.
- Elderberries’ hype may be somewhat overblown: The evidence for their benefits—particularly for heart health, cancer prevention, and blood sugar balance—isn’t considered strong.
What are elderberries?
Dark purple and grape-like in appearance, elderberries have been used in traditional medicine for centuries. These days, science has begun to confirm what ancestral healing has long shown: that elderberries are rich in anti-inflammatory nutrients. Some of these antioxidant compounds (known as anthocyanins1) are what give elderberries their signature dark violet color.
Again, you wouldn’t want to eat elderberries straight off the vine2. In their raw from, they’re technically—eek!—poisonous, containing cyanide.
Eating the berries fresh can cause GI disruption like vomiting, diarrhea, and nausea. When cooked, though, they can be used in elderberry teas, tinctures, gummies, pills, powders, and more. These commercially available products don't contain cyanide.
Take note when shopping: elderberries can go by various names, including elderflower, Sambucus, and Sambucus nigra.
Summary
Benefits
They may treat upper respiratory infections.
Of all elderberries’ possible benefits, the most widely studied is their effect on upper respiratory infections—aka the gunk we all seem to come down with in the wintertime. Several studies have examined elderberries’ ability to lessen the duration of colds and viruses, some with positive results.
One meta-analysis, for example, found that supplementing with elderberry products significantly reduced upper respiratory symptoms3. And a large 2021 systematic review4 concluded that elderberry might be a safe option for treating viral respiratory illness.
However, plant-based dietitian Desiree Nielsen, RD points out that, according to this same research, there’s not enough data to suggest that elderberry is effective for actually preventing respiratory illness.
They may help tame inflammation.
Good news: elderberry could help tone down the inflammation dial. Its anti-inflammatory capacity stems from its high levels of flavonoids called anthocyanins, as well as vitamin C. “We know that flavonoid-rich food is supportive of overall health, including cardiovascular health5, as flavonoids help squelch oxidative damage and fight inflammation,” says Nielsen.
As for vitamin C, you could see a number of benefits from boosting your intake. To avoid vitamin C insufficiency, women should consume 75 milligrams a day (more if pregnant or lactating) and men should get 90 milligrams a day, according to guidelines from the National Academies6.
“Consuming adequate vitamin C may [cause] enhanced immune function, improved skin health, and possibly a reduced duration of a cold,” explains Lauren Manaker, MS, RDN. “Vitamin C may also help the body absorb iron, depending on the source of iron. You may experience supported eye health7 when consuming adequate vitamin C too.”
They may have anti-cancer activity.
All that inflammation-busting could be also a boon for cancer risk. According to a recent study, the antioxidants in elderberries could reduce the risk of cancer by lowering levels of free radicals8, inhibiting abnormal cell growth, and preventing mutations as shown in cell studies. Still, more clinical research is needed to determine how powerful these effects might be in humans.
They may benefit heart health.
Heart-healthy eating plans like the DASH and Mediterranean diet are often high in berries. So it stands to reason that elderberries might promote heart health, too.
“One 2023 systematic review9 suggested that anthocyanin-rich food (a type of polyphenol) may help improve cholesterol levels, and there are some pre-clinical studies that suggest that elderberry may improve endothelial function,” says Nielsen. (The endothelium is the interior surface of blood vessels.)
It’ll take more human studies to see whether these benefits translate to fewer heart attacks, though. “We don’t have any human studies to suggest that supplementing elderberry has a direct impact on heart health,” Nielsen says.
It could help lower blood sugar in people with diabetes.
There’s some evidence (though it's very limited) that elderberry supplements could have benefits for people with diabetes. One study, for example, found that, after treatment with elderberry extract, subjects had better glucose uptake10. It’s possible that the anti-inflammatory properties of the fruit help the body process sugar more efficiently, but we need more research to be sure.
How to use elderberry
You can always take elderberry in supplement form, but there's also an opportunity to get creative with elderberry products in the kitchen. Snag some elderberry syrup, powder, juices, or jam, then get cracking!
- For an elderberry mocktail, stir together 2 tsp. elderberry syrup, a squeeze of fresh lime juice, and ½ cup of seltzer water.
- Make an elderberry latte by adding 2 Tbsp. elderberry syrup to coffee. Top with frothed milk.
- Try an elderberry smoothie! This recipe tastes like a PB&J.
- Enjoy a cold sweet treat by swirling elderberry powder into vanilla ice cream or frozen yogurt.
- Whisk elderberry syrup or powder into a vinaigrette dressing.
- Make your own elderberry tincture with this recipe.
Shopping tips
With all the elderberry supplements out there, how do you select one that’s high-quality? Stick to these pointers.
- Choose supplements that have been third-party tested for purity and potency.
- Look for products that specify which type of elderberry they use. Manaker says Sambucus nigra is a top choice, since it’s known for its high antioxidant content.
- Check the label for "other" ingredients. You may want to steer clear of added sugars, for example—but extra nutrients like added vitamins and minerals can be a bonus.
- Get in touch with the manufacturer if you have questions. “Reputable brands with transparent sourcing and manufacturing practices typically offer superior quality assurance,” says Manaker.
Other perspectives on elderberry
Despite encouraging evidence for elderberry’s benefits, it isn’t a miracle fruit. “Elderberry has a long history of traditional use and pre-clinical studies to suggest there are benefits," says Nielsen. However, “at this point, the few human clinical trials we do have are disappointing, so all we can really say about elderberry is that it is a nutrient-dense plant rich in vitamin C and flavonoids.”
The mindbodygreen POV
Antioxidant-rich elderberries have long been prized in traditional medicine, though modern research on their benefits is lackluster. If you're looking at the scientific studies that have been conducted on them in the past few years, they seem to hold the most promise for reducing respiratory symptoms from colds and other viral infections. While you probably shouldn't rely on elderberry syrup to cure the common cold, it could be a helpful thing to have in your holistic toolbox once you feel the sniffles coming on. And you don't have to take your elderberry supplement straight up: have a little fun by adding it to smoothies, yogurt bowls, etc. to give them a more tangy, fruity flavor.
—Emma Loewe, mindbodygreen health & sustainability director
Risks and side effects
Elderberry supplements are generally safe, but some folks may experience side effects from them (even from cooked elderberry or supplements). These unpleasant aftereffects can include nausea or diarrhea.
Others with certain health conditions should consult with a doctor before grabbing a bottle. “For those with an autoimmune disorder, since elderberry can stimulate the immune system, it should be taken only under a doctor's supervision,” says Manaker.
Pregnant or breastfeeding women should also only take it under a doctor's supervision, she says, and people with concerns about blood sugar will need to be careful to check whether supplements have added sugars.
Frequently Asked Questions
Is it OK to take elderberry everyday?
According to Manaker, taking elderberry supplements every day is safe for most people. “Generally, elderberry supplements can be taken every day or just during cold and flu season,” she says. That said, she notes that no official nutrition panels have made recommendations for how much to take or how often to take them.
Who should not take elderberry?
Elderberry supplements aren’t for everyone. If you have an autoimmune disorder, only take these supps with doctor approval, since elderberry can stimulate the immune system.
What is elderberry most commonly used for?
Though some people turn to elderberry for cardiovascular health, blood sugar support and more, treating respiratory illness is the most common use for these supplements.
The takeaway
While elderberry-based foods and supplements aren't miracle cures, they could be a handy part of your health toolkit, especially for quelling inflammation and reducing symptoms of colds and respiratory viruses. (Isn’t it nice when nature serves up a plant that not only has healing properties, but is tasty, too?) For even more plant-based possibilities, check out these other plant allies for optimizing sleep, immune health, and more.
