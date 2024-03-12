Antioxidant-rich elderberries have long been prized in traditional medicine, though modern research on their benefits is lackluster. If you're looking at the scientific studies that have been conducted on them in the past few years, they seem to hold the most promise for reducing respiratory symptoms from colds and other viral infections. While you probably shouldn't rely on elderberry syrup to cure the common cold, it could be a helpful thing to have in your holistic toolbox once you feel the sniffles coming on. And you don't have to take your elderberry supplement straight up: have a little fun by adding it to smoothies, yogurt bowls, etc. to give them a more tangy, fruity flavor.