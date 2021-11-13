Should This Antioxidant-Rich Supplement Be Part Of Your Health Routine?

A tincture is a highly-concentrated herbal extract that’s made by soaking plant materials—in this case, elderberries—in alcohol or glycerin for an extended period of time, usually at least six weeks. The alcohol helps pull the nutritional components out of the berries and disperses them into a liquid that’s easy to incorporate into your day. Elderberry tinctures can be dropped right in your mouth, or added to your water or a smoothie for easy sipping.

There are also elderberry syrups. These are made in a similar way, but syrups are usually thicker and typically contain added sugars, which you want to avoid as much as possible. Both tinctures and syrup are sold as supplements.