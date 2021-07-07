5 Ways To Tell If Your Immune System Is Strong (Besides Getting Sick)

How strong is your immune system? If your initial thought is some iteration of: Uh, I’m not sure, you’re certainly not alone. It can be difficult to know how well your body’s natural defenses are operating—unless, you know, you get sick.

However, according to our director of scientific affairs, Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN, on the mindbodygreen podcast, a few quick tests can help give you some insight. Below, she explains exactly how to tell if your immune system is in tip-top shape.