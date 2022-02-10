3 Herbal Allies That Do Double Duty To Support Sleep & Immunity

Humans have been calling on elderberries for immune support for centuries. "Elderberries contain anthocyanins, which are antioxidants. These antioxidants work to keep the immune system strong and resilient. They are also believed to have antiviral properties," explains Seema Bonney, M.D., the founder and medical director of the Anti-Aging & Longevity Center of Philadelphia. Rachelle Robinett, R.H., herbalist and founder of Supernatural, adds that elderflowers, which are safe to eat raw, have also long been used as a traditional herbal strategy.

Today, the berries are often turned into tinctures or syrups, while the flowers are popular in children's immune support remedies.

You'll also find elderberries incorporated into a number of sleep supplements thanks to their ability to support rest and recovery. Bonney notes that historically, Pagans also believed elderberries could even induce vivid dreams—the kind that tends to greet us when we're in deep sleep.

Try it in: An after-dinner tincture. You can buy one premade or DIY your own with this recipe.