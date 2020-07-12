"Steaming the face can temporarily dilate the muscles around our pores and make it potentially easier to remove blackheads but also increases blood flow to the face and may enhance penetration of topically applied ingredients and products," says Rachel Nazarian, M.D., of Schweiger Dermatology Group in NYC.

Of course, not all good things are great all the time—or for all people. In fact, be mindful of how you use it as well as if you have the right skin for it. For one, if you use it too much, "the chronic flushing of facial skin can result in the accumulation of broken and dilated blood vessels, leading to a mottled and ruddy complexion over time," Nazarian notes. Not to mention for some with already easily irritated skin, "it can also trigger the inflammatory cascade in the skin for many people, flaring conditions such as rosacea and even acne," she says. Finally, it's often used prior to extractions when used in a professional setting—however, you should never perform extractions at home.

OK, so knowing all this—you can try it at home if you choose a quality steamer and use it responsibly: Limit your use to about once a week as tolerated ("Once a week is probably a good start," cautions Morgan Rabach, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist and cofounder of LM Medical in NYC. "Steaming too much can strip skin of natural oils too much and overdry"), use after washing on freshly cleaned skin, and always follow with a hydrating cream or active to seal in the moisture.