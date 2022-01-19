McBride adds that the scent of particularly fragrant herbs like lavender can further add to the relaxing effect.

There hasn't been much research on how sipping tea can ease stress, though Dana Cohen, M.D., an integrative medicine physician and co-author of Quench, is now seeing more scientific studies on how specific herbs can calm down the body. (More on those below.)

The simple ritual of sitting down with your herbal brew of choice can also be therapeutic. "Slowing down, breathing in the fumes (which by the way is a hydrating act), savoring the aroma and taste... it can be considered a form of meditation," Cohen tells mindbodygreen. "Whatever herbs are inside the tea are a bonus!"