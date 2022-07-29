9 Health Benefits Of Drinking Green Tea Daily
If you find yourself sipping on a cup of tea in the morning or whipping up a matcha latte mid-afternoon, you’re not alone.
It is estimated that over 159 million Americans consume tea every day. And, no doubt, some of those tea-drinkers are in it for more than just the delicate flavor.
There are four main kinds of tea: black, green, oolong, and white, not including herbal options.
And while they all offer certain health benefits, green tea is often the tea of choice for the health-conscious crowd.
Here, let’s break down how exactly green tea got its status as a veritable health hero and why.
Health benefits of green tea
Everyone knows that green tea is good for you, but why? What exactly can this bittersweet liquid do for you? Apparently, a lot.
The therapeutic properties of green tea have been known for thousands of years, and now, modern science has been confirming these properties and more.
Here are the top reasons you should be sipping green tea every day:
1. It features strong antioxidants
For green tea, fresh tea leaves are grown uncovered then harvested and steamed, which preserves most of its polyphenols, a class of phytochemicals with strong antioxidant benefits.
The majority of polyphenols in green tea are flavonoids. The type of flavonoids that confer the most health benefits are catechins and green tea is full of them.
You’ve probably heard of epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), the most prominent and most studied catechin, and green tea’s claim to fame.
2. It may relieve inflammation
Many experts now believe that inflammation is at the root of almost all chronic diseases, from cardiovascular disease to cognitive decline.
The antioxidants in green tea may help relieve this inflammation.
Green tea has been shown to benefit those with arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other inflammation-driven diseases.
3. It may reduce the risk of heart disease
A study conducted on Japanese men and women found that those who drank green tea had a decrease in cardiovascular disease risks.
4. It may reduce complications from diabetes
Research shows green tea can improve insulin sensitivity, protect pancreatic cells from further damage, and decrease inflammation, all benefiting those at risk for or already diagnosed with diabetes.
Plus, green tea may even help prevent diabetes altogether. High carb diets, especially white rice, have been linked to diabetes.
However, one study published in Asia Pacific Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that women who ate a high rice diet who also drank seven or more cups of green tea a day had a lower risk of diabetes than those who did not drink green tea, suggesting a protective effect.
5. It may help rev up your metabolism
Green tea has been shown to increase metabolism, enhance fat burning, and reduce body weight.
These benefits extend to green tea extract as well. Two to six cups per day appear to offer the most benefits.
6. It may help improve brain function
While there is still no cure, research confirms that green tea can improve cognitive scores among those with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.
Other studies have found that the combination of polyphenols and caffeine in green tea can influence psychopathological symptoms and help reduce anxiety, improve alertness, and brain function in healthy adults.
7. It may help prevent and treat some cancers
While research has yielded mixed results, and thus, is still preliminary in nature, the antioxidants in green tea, specifically the catechin EGCG, has shown benefits for reducing metastasis and improving outcomes for cancers of the breasts, lungs, colon, skin, and others.
One study found Japanese women who drank 10 or more 4-ounce cups of green tea a day had a 7-year delay in cancer onset.
While much more research is needed in order to consider green tea a viable treatment, it might be beneficial to get brewing.
8. It may benefit oral health
Tea contains fluoride and can improve bacterial populations in the mouth which can reduce the risk of periodontal disease, cavities, and possibly even oral cancer.
9. It may help physical and mental performance
The small amounts of caffeine in green tea confer some benefits, too.
Similar to white and oolong tea, green tea has about 25 to 35 mg of caffeine per cup.
For reference, a cup of coffee contains around 95 mg caffeine or more depending on brewed strength. Which means you can get enough to improve mental and physical performance, without going overboard on caffeine.
One study found that over a period of 10 weeks, endurance exercise performance improved by 24% in individuals who took green tea extract.
Green tea vs. matcha: A comparison
Green tea is available as loose-leaf or bagged tea, as green tea extract in powder or capsules, or as Matcha powder.
Matcha is essentially green tea powder but differs from brewed green tea in that the tea leaves are covered prior to harvest, yielding a more concentrated flavor and higher caffeine and antioxidant levels.
In fact, one study found that matcha contained 137 times more EGCG than green tea.
mbg tip
To learn more about matcha, what it is, benefits, recipes, and more. Read out ultimate guide to matcha, here.
Who shouldn't drink green tea
While there are tons of reasons to drink green tea, there are a few to avoid it, as well.
Those who are allergic or sensitive to caffeine may need to limit or avoid green tea consumption.
Also, the caffeine and tannins in coffee and tea can reduce iron absorption, especially plant-based iron. Therefore, those diagnosed with or at risk for anemia may need to reduce or avoid coffee and tea intake.
Always check the source of your tea. If not responsibly or organically grown, it can contain chemicals and metals from the soil it was grown in.
How much green tea should you drink?
While there isn't enough sufficient evidence on the exact number of cups to drink per day, 2-4 cups of green tea per day seems to be the optimal amount to reap the most benefits.
Always consult with your doctor if you are sensitive to large amounts of caffeine or are unsure how much tea you should consume daily.
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on June 30, 2012. A previous version of this article indicated that green tea can improve mental clarity in individuals. We have since clarified that statement to indicate that green tea can influence psychopathological symptoms and help reduce anxiety, which, in turn can help improve mental clarity in healthy individuals.
