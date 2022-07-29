If you find yourself sipping on a cup of tea in the morning or whipping up a matcha latte mid-afternoon, you’re not alone.

It is estimated that over 159 million Americans consume tea every day. And, no doubt, some of those tea-drinkers are in it for more than just the delicate flavor.

There are four main kinds of tea: black, green, oolong, and white, not including herbal options.

And while they all offer certain health benefits, green tea is often the tea of choice for the health-conscious crowd.

Here, let’s break down how exactly green tea got its status as a veritable health hero and why.