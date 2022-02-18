Thanks to its critical role in immunity, vitamin C has gotten a lot of attention over the past few years.* However, many don’t realize that vitamin C is a potent antioxidant involved in a myriad of physiological functions that help your body run properly every single day—not just when you’re feeling under the weather.*

Vitamin C is an essential nutrient, which means the human body can’t make it on its own (and thus, must consume it). Additionally, it’s a water-soluble vitamin, which means any C your body doesn’t absorb each day will be excreted through your urine.

For these reasons, it’s so important to make sure we’re consuming enough vitamin C daily from our diet and supplements to support our skin, joint, heart, brain, and cellular health.* (Sadly, approximately half of U.S. adults are failing to do just that.)

In addition to eating enough vitamin-C-rich foods, high-quality supplementation is a fantastic way to ensure we’re getting an effective dose of C to support its array of benefits and whole-body health.* Trying to find the best vitamin C supplement can be overwhelming, though. (That’s where we come in.)

If you’re on a mission to up your vitamin C intake, this comprehensive guide will help you find the best vitamin C supplement for you and your health needs.